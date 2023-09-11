SaaS Sales Software Market to Reach USD 31.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 14.7% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "SaaS Sales Software Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the SaaS sales software market size was valued at USD 8.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 31.8 Billion in 2032 with a CAGR of 14.7%. The increase in the cloud based software across industries for cost reduction, developing infrastructure, business optimization, integration with other tools, and data-driven analytics is contributing towards market growth.

SaaS sales software has found its use case in businesses for solving their problems and providing better products and services to their consumers. Moreover, the usage has been observed to churn out the revenue and minimize the overhead costs for the business. For instance, the Salesforce software is considered a gold mine in the SaaS sales industry, it helps in managing and integrating every part of the business with their CRM platform.

Report Snapshot:

Market Size in 2022: USD 8.13 Billion
Market Size by 2031: USD 31.8 Billion
CAGR from 2023 to 2032: 14.7%
Largest Market: North America
Forecast Period: 2023 to 2032
By Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud
By Organization Size: SMEs and Large Enterprises
Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Major Market Players: Salesmate, Buffer, Hunter, Clearbit, Mailchimp, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Google, Optimizely, Zapier, Intercom, Skype, RingCentral, GoToMeeting, Slack, PandaDoc, Hotjar, Hoopla, Plecto, HootSuite, BuzzSumo, etc.

Segmentation Overview:

The SaaS sales software market can be segmented into type and organization size. The private cloud segment holds a significant market share based on the type. A private cloud service is accessible to only specific audiences/ companies. The hybrid cloud segment is the combination of two computing environments that can share the information amongst themselves. Its adoption is observed in governments, the banking industry, financial institutions, and various PSUs (Public Sector Organizations)

Based on organization size, SMEs hold a significant share in the SaaS sales software market. The increasing adoption of cloud-based software by SMEs for their day-to-day operation is contributed to the segment growth. The SMEs utilize the software to streamline their overall sales process and increase their productivity. Moreover, the software proves to be cost-effective and versatile.

Large enterprises demonstrate significant growth in the forecast period. The software use in large organizations is to simplify their complex sales process and can integrate with their other business operations. This helps them to save time and follow accurate decisions.

Geographically, North America holds the major market share in SaaS sales market. The growth of the market is attributed to the large number of SaaS companies present in the region, this increases the competition among the players for providing better services at an affordable cost. Additionally, the early adoption and the wider implementation of the same have resulted in the market growth.

Europe has a significant share in the market owing to the presence of a large number of SMEs in the region who are finding the way for affordable sales solutions. Additionally, market dynamics in Asia Pacific are also growing at a steady pace. The region is home to a major population who are technology enthusiasts. The growing number of SMEs in the region, along with the increased penetration of mobile phone in the region, has contributed to the growth of the segment.

Key Developments in the Industry:

Mobly, a mobile software startup, has launched a new application for B2B companies to help gather leads more quickly and accurately. At any event, Mobly searches for contacts by name and company, or scans a badge or business card using AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR). Mobly then enriches the lead information and automatically syncs profile and activity data in CRM or marketing automation platforms to shorten the time to a qualified lead - a process that used to take business days or weeks can now be completed in seconds. Mobly is now accessible for Apple iOS and Google Android users.

In 2023 The VMware’s SaaS sales surges as it has formed a relationship with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to combine HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud to create a fully integrated product within a pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model.

SaaS Sales Software Market Report Highlights:

The SaaS Sales software market is projected to attain a CAGR of 14.7 % by 2032.

Private cloud segment has registered positive growth in the past and remained dominant in the following years based on the type. The hybrid cloud segment is growing steadily in the forecast period. Its wider adoption has been observed in the different PSUs.

The SMEs held a significant market share in the SaaS sales software market based on organization size. The SaaS sales software helps companies to fasten their sales process to and improve productivity. Large enterprises have complex sales processes and require a dedicated software to streamline their process.

North America is a dominant market SaaS sales software, because the region is home to many startup companies along with the startup-friendly eco system in the region. Moreover the larger number of companies has provided the audience a wider choice of companies to choose from.

The prominent players in the SaaS sales software market are Salesmate, Buffer, Sales Navigator, Zapier, Hunter, Ringcentral, Hootsuite, PandaDoc, Hotjar, LinkedIn Salesnavigator, PandaDoc, and Hotjar.

SaaS Sales Software Market Report Segmentation:

SaaS Sales Software Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

SaaS Sales Software Market, By Organization Size (2023-2032)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

SaaS Sales Software Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



