Dental Implants Market to Reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 8.7% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Dental Implants Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Material (Titanium, Zirconium, Others), By Design, By Type, By Procedure (Root form, Plate form), By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the dental implants market size was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.7%. The rising elderly population and growing demand for dental services are major factors contributing to the market growth.

Dental implants offer many advantages, such as improving oral hygiene and offering comfort to individuals, also, they lessen the sensitivity in adjacent teeth. Additionally, factors such as increased demand for aesthetic dentistry, poor eating habits, and rising incidence of tooth loss because of aging, disease, or accidents foster the market growth. Launching technologically advanced products is creating lucrative opportunities in the dental implants market.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/dental-implants-market-2314

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Dental Implants Market Market Size in 2022 USD 4.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.9 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 8.7% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Material Titanium, zirconium, and others By Design Tapered implants, parallel-walled implants By Type Endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, intramucosal implants By Procedure Root form, plate form By End-use Hospitals, dental clinics Region North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea. Major Market Players Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., ZimVie Inc., BioHorizons, Cortex, Dentium, CeraRoot SL, Institut Straumann AG, Zest Dental Solutions, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Neoss Limited, Adin Global.

Segmentation Overview

The dental implants market has been segmented into material, design, type, procedure, end-use, and region. Based on the material, titanium implants hold a significant share of the market. Based on design, the tapered implants segment is leading the growth in the market. Based on type, the endosteal implants segment is at the forefront of the dental implants market. Based on the procedure, the root form dominates the segment growth. Based on the end-use segment, dental clinics held the major market share in 2022.

North America dominates the dental implants market owing to the increasing government initiatives for public awareness of dental risks. The rising prevalence of edentulism and a higher acceptance of digital dentistry with advanced dental equipment fuel the market growth in North America. According to the American Dental Association, around 5 million dental implant treatments are performed in the U.S. each year.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/dental-implants-market-2314

Key Developments in the Industry:

In May 2023, Henry Schein acquired dental implant manufacturer SIN Implant System from Southern Cross Group. The acquisition of SIN represents a natural progression of Schein's BOLD+1 strategy to expand its rapidly growing dental specialty business.

June 2022, the 13 PRO Tapered Implant and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment, both of which were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, were made available in the US by Zimvie Inc. The T3 PRO, the newest dental implant in the Zimvie family, builds on the tried-and-true solutions of the T3 Tapered implant.

In May 2021, Wester Dental & Orthodontics and the Straumann Group reached a collaboration agreement. The deal emphasized increasing the business's ability to provide dental implants.

Dental Implants Market Report Highlights:

The dental implants market is projected to attain a CAGR of 8.7% by 2032.

Titanium implants are holding a significant share in the material segment growth and are expected to continue their dominance. Titanium implants are being preferred due to their exceptional success rate and cost-effectiveness.

Tapered implants are at the forefront of the design segment growth. The growth is due to its suitability for immediate implant placement because of its close proximity to adjacent teeth. Additionally, they are specially designed for small gaps.

The endosteal implant segment is leading the type segment growth. A surgeon places these implants in the jawbone to keep one or more artificial teeth.

The root form segment holds a major share in the procedure segment.

North America dominates the dental implants market due to rising cases of dental problems.



The prominent players in the dental implants market report include Danher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc. ZimVie Inc., BioHorizons, Cortex, Dentium CeraRoot SL, Institut Straumann AG, Zest Dental Soltions, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Neoss Limited, Adin Global and others.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/dental-implants-market-2314

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/dental-implants-market-2314

Dental Implants Market Report Segmentation:

Dental Implants Market, By Material (2023-2032)

Titanium

Zirconium

Others

Dental Implants Market, By Design (2023-2032)

Tapered

Parallel walled

Dental Implants Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Endosteal

Subperiosteal

Transosteal

Intramucosal

Dental Implants Market, By Procedure (2023-2032)

Root-form

Plate-form

Dental Implants Market, By End-use (2023-2032)

Hospitals

Dental clinics

Dental Implants Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn





Recent Publications:

Pharmacy Market 2023 to 2032

Precision Medicine Market 2023 to 2032

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market 2023 to 2032

Cell Culture Market 2023 to 2032

Analgesic Market 2023 to 2032

