Long-standing Agreement Between Array Technologies and Extruded Aluminum Corporation Boosts US Manufacturing with Nearly $35 Million Investment in Michigan Facility Expansion

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking solutions, reinforces their long-standing, 10-year partnership with Extruded Aluminum Corporation (EAC) which expands Array’s U.S. manufacturing footprint with additional aluminum extrusion capacity. EAC, based in Belding, Mich., manufactures multiple extrusion profiles that are highly recyclable and contain recycled aluminum within their extrusions, including structural fastening clamps. This manufacturing collaboration underscores Array's robust commitment to fostering a sustainable domestic supply chain while supporting economic development and job growth in Michigan.



"Our relationship with EAC enhances our industry-leading capability to source in excess of 85% domestic content, the highest percentage in our sector," said Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Array. "This strategic alliance not only elevates the dependability of our supply chain but also offers our customers a reduced risk profile. By focusing on proven U.S. manufacturers like EAC, we can enhance on-time delivery and exceptional quality, supporting our clients in meeting stringent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) requirements."

This long-term collaboration supports EAC’s nearly $35 million dollar capital expansion, which includes adding 180,000 square feet to their existing facility and the addition of one of the largest aluminum presses in Michigan. The new press will expand the aluminum extrusion possibilities for EAC’s customers and enable further design innovation for Array’s products. Once fully operational, the expansion is expected to add 35-40 new jobs in the surrounding communities. With a strong focus on environmental health and safety, EAC is actively working toward an ISO 14001 registration.

“We are excited to fortify our long-term partnership with Array Technologies,” said Charlie Hall, CEO of EAC. “Our alignment in sustainable business practices, as well as our contribution to Array’s ever-strengthening U.S. supply chain, reflects our shared goals of industry leadership and commitment to renewable energy.”

Array’s chief procurement officer, Gary Bennett, said, "In a time when supply chain resilience is crucial, our collaboration with EAC is not just a win for sustainability and quality, but also a significant commitment to Michigan's economy. We are proud to be fortifying our U.S.-based supply chain, benefiting our customers and contributing to a more self-reliant renewable energy sector."

Array Technologies remains committed to enhancing the resilience of America’s renewable energy supply chain. The Company’s flexible approach to domestic content allows it to adapt its supply chain to offer in excess of 85% of U.S.-sourced materials for projects, thereby empowering customers to align with IRA requirements effectively. Array has been at the forefront of utilizing domestic resources for U.S. projects, even before the enactment of the IRA, and will continue to light the path toward a brighter, more sustainable future.

