United States Discount Department Stores Industry Market Research Report 2023 Featuring The TJX Companies, Walmart, & Ross Stores

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry's revenue is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.2% over the period leading up to 2023, resulting in a total revenue of $110.3 billion

Industry's revenue is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.2% over the period leading up to 2023, resulting in a total revenue of $110.3 billion

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the discount department store industry, encompassing its scope, size, growth prospects, key sensitivities, and success factors. The study offers a five-year outlook on industry forecasts and growth rates, coupled with an insightful evaluation of major industry players and their respective market shares.

The discount department store sector has encountered significant challenges arising from diminishing demand, fierce market competition, and the adverse repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even in the midst of challenges, a slight uptick in consumer spending is anticipated to contribute to a 1.9% revenue decline in 2023. The aftermath of the initial pandemic outbreak created economic hardships for numerous businesses, leading to a subsequent surge in business activity as the economy embarked on its recovery phase.

Throughout this period, intensified competition from dominant industry players and emerging online platforms has accelerated the decline in industry revenue. The discount department store industry consists of retailers specializing in offering various consumer goods at discounted prices. Unlike traditional department stores, which maintain separate cash registers for different departments, discount department stores typically feature centralized customer checkout locations.

