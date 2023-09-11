Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market worth $2.89 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A cerebrospinal fluid leak is when the fluid surrounding your brain and spinal cord leaks out from where it’s supposed to be. If the leak is large enough, it can cause severe symptoms that make it hard or even impossible to go about your life as usual. Placement of cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt systems to treat hydrocephalus is a common medical procedure and a life-saving treatment for many patients. These shunt systems drain excess fluid from the brain to another part of the body where the fluid is absorbed as part of the circulatory process. CSF shunts contain three main components: an in-flow tube (catheter), a valve that regulates the flow of fluid, and an outflow catheter that carries the fluid to the abdomen or the heart where the fluid can be absorbed.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.91 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The cerebrospinal fluid management market growth is propelled by increasing incidences of CSF leak and growing developments for CSF management products.





Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.91 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.89 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Product, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Smart Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunts to Boost the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Growth:

Shunts for hydrocephalus require an average of 10 revisions during the patient’s lifetime. The risk of diagnosis and treatment failure, limited control options, and complications have offered various opportunities for product developers. Advancements in medical technologies have allowed companies in the cerebrospinal fluid management market to introduce “smart shunts,” offering hi-tech control, diagnosis, and communication-based solutions. Smart shunts can control CSF drainage based on feedback from one or more measurement parameters inbuilt in shunt. Additionally, researchers expect that smart shunts have the potential to offer sophisticated control over mechanical operations by providing data about shunt malfunction. It is further expected to reduce the risk of shunt obstructions, eventually lowering the chances of failures. A research project named “SmartShunt – The Hydrocephalus Project” was initiated by the Institute for Dynamic Systems and Control, and the Interface Group of the Institute of Physiology at the University of Zurich to focus on shunt failure problems such as obstructions, infections, and overdrainage. The goal of the project is to develop a shunt that would function properly by using its active components and adapt to the current, evolved needs of patients.

Late-stage product development companies operating in the cerebrospinal fluid management market demand experimental results to seek approvals and commercialize smart shunts. The primary focus is on shunts designed to assess cerebrospinal fluid pressure noninvasively in physicians’ offices or at home through an implanted pressure sensor and shunts. Hence, the ongoing technological advancements are leading to significant trends such as smart shunts in the cerebrospinal fluid management market.

Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Medtronic plc; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Argi Group Health Services Ltd Sti; Sophysa SA; BeckerSmith Medical; Biometri, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co; Moller Medical GmbH, and Delta Surgical are among the leading companies operating in the cerebrospinal fluid management market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, tapping prevailing business opportunities in the cerebrospinal fluid management market.





Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing Incidences of CSF Leak

Growing Developments for CSF Management Products





Restraints

Risk Associated with CSF Shunts





Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Use of CSF Management for Treatment of Neurological Diseases





Trends

Technological Developments for CSF Shunts





Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Anuncia Medical Inc received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its ReFlow System Mini to treat patients suffering from hydrocephalus and other cerebrospinal fluid disorders that require shunting. ReFlow System Mini noninvasively facilitates a flush of ventricular catheters to restore, increase, or maintain CSF flow in a shunt.

In March 2021, the FDA granted a breakthrough device designation for the ReFlow System of Anuncia for CSF management. The device is designed to treat CSF disorders such as hydrocephalus, which require shunting. ReFlow system can be used in homecare settings and in clinics for prophylactic flushing that is performed noninvasively to potentially prevent CSF blockages.

In November 2020, Medtronic plc announced that it has completed its friendly tender offer for France-based Medicrea International, a pioneer in the transformation of spinal surgery through artificial intelligence (AI), predictive modeling, and patient specific implants. On July 15, 2020, the parties announced a friendly voluntary all-cash tender offer at the price of €7.00 per Medicrea share.





