Snowflake CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman Joins ASAPP’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the generative AI company for contact centers, today announced that Frank Slootman, CEO and chairman of Snowflake, has joined its Board of Directors.



As a board member, Slootman will help guide ASAPP’s leadership to support its global growth. Slootman will continue to lead Snowflake as the company’s CEO and chairman, a position he has held since 2019.

“Eight years ago, when we were a lone voice saying that AI products would completely transform contact centers and how enterprises interact with their customers completely, most would give us a funny look and think we were nuts. Today, we help several of the largest enterprises in the world do just that, and it has become widely accepted that this represents one of the most significant opportunities out there. We couldn't be more excited to have Frank's wisdom and energy to assist us as we continue executing our vision and scaling ASAPP.” said Gustavo Sapoznik, ASAPP’s CEO & Founder.

Slootman brings over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and innovator in the enterprise software industry. He has an unique track record of scaling organizations, growing revenue and driving innovation. During his tenure at Snowflake, he led the company through its historic IPO, the largest ever for a software company. Previously, Slootman served as CEO and President of ServiceNow from 2011 to 2017, also leading the organization through a successful IPO. Slootman has also served as President of the Backup Recovery Systems Division at EMC, following an acquisition of Data Domain Corporation/Data Domain, Inc., where he served as the Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to join the ASAPP board of directors at this juncture," said Slootman. "The promise of AI to radically redefine the contact center has never been closer and more realistic than it is right now, and ASAPP is leading the way. Consumers everywhere are panting for a low-friction and delightful service experience while enterprises need to reset the economics associated with these operations by automating interactions".

Slootman’s appointment follows a period of strong momentum for ASAPP, including introducing products like CoachingAI , GenerativeAgent , and AutoAssist , which are the newest additions to the company’s suite of AI-Native® products purpose-built for the contact center. This year, ASAPP also earned a slew of industry recognition and accolades including:

Placed on Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2023 list

Named the winner in the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence For Customer Service, Q3 2023



About ASAPP

ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence cloud provider committed to solving how enterprises and their customers engage. Inspired by large, complex, and data-rich problems, ASAPP builds state-of-the-art generative AI technology covering all contact center parts. Leading businesses rely on ASAPP's AI Cloud applications and services to multiply Agent productivity, operationalize real-time intelligence, and delight every customer. To learn more about ASAPP innovations, visit www.asapp.com .

