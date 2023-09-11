Surgical Navigation Systems Market Sales Estimated to Surpass USD 1,715 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 6.8%

New York, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size accounted for USD 903 Million in 2022 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 1,715 Million by 2032; rising at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032

The increasing prevalence of target diseases such as brain cancer, osteoarthritis, and ENT diseases is anticipated to be the main driver of this rise. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 18% of persons who have arthritis are women, and 9.6% of people have it. Older people are especially susceptible to osteoarthritis. Patients with osteoarthritis frequently struggle to move and are unable to carry out regular tasks.

Key Takeaways:

By applications in 2022, the neurology segment accounted for 37.0% of the total revenue . It was the first branch to integrate navigation into its clinical practice.

. It was the first branch to integrate navigation into its clinical practice. By technology, in 2022, the Electromagnetic (EM) segment dominated surgical navigation systems and held 42.0% of the total revenue .

. By End-User, in 2022, hospitals accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with over 43.0% revenue share .

. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

Factors affecting the growth of the Surgical Navigation Systems industry?

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the Surgical Navigation Systems industry. Some of these factors include:

Minimally invasive techniques are becoming increasingly popular due to their advantages over open surgery, such as lower postoperative infection rates, less bleeding, fewer complications, as well as shorter hospital stays.

Robot-assisted navigation system-based techniques are becoming more commonly employed for these surgeries as patients seek less invasive options.

This has resulted in an uptick in demand for medical devices like neurosurgery devices.

For minimally invasive surgeries in orthopedics and neurosurgery, surgical navigation systems are becoming more popular.

These treatments are faster than traditional methods and more accurate.

The widespread acceptance and use of medical-surgical navigation systems in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The global market for these systems is expected to expand due to the rising popularity of robotic, computer-assisted, minimally invasive surgeries.

Market Growth

The global surgical navigation systems market is primarily driven by software. These include intraoperative imaging and surgical planning programs. Surgical navigation systems empower surgeons to make data-driven decisions, leading to higher sales. This advanced technology drives the global surgical navigation system market and overall demand for surgical navigators. The rise of minimally invasive and other surgical procedures has had a major impact on the sales of surgical navigation devices.

Due to patients' speedy recovery and minimal pain, minimally invasive or non-invasive surgery is becoming increasingly popular. Few hospitals may not have the financial capacity to purchase surgical navigation systems, potentially leading to declining sales. Due to the intricate nature of neurosurgery procedures, surgical navigation systems have become a staple in this sector, driving up overall sales. Orthopedic navigation systems ranked second in the global surgical system market, closely followed by ENT navigation systems.

Regional Analysis

North America was responsible for 43.0% of the total revenue in 2022. Regional growth is expected to be driven by the rising incidence of neurological, ENT, and orthopedic disorders. The demand for surgical navigation systems is expected to rise due to the increased number of patients. This will boost regional demand. The primary growth driver is a rising preference for ambulatory surgical centers and growing procedure volumes. A quality-driven healthcare model and a shift to ambulatory surgery in a cost-curbing setting drive regional demand. The overall growth of the regional market is also due to factors like the growing geriatric population, well-developed reimbursement structures, and a strong reimbursement structure.

The increase in North American surgeries drives market growth. According to a January 2021 research study titled "The Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Activities in a Tertiary Centre from North-eastern Romania, " 3,608 endoscopic procedures were performed in 2019. Approximately 138 procedures per semaine will drive market growth and increase the demand for surgical navigation systems.

Due to a weaker immune system, the elderly are more susceptible to chronic diseases. World Ageing Report 2019 reported that the United States had 53.340 million people 65 and over in 2019. This number is projected to rise to 84.813 million by 2050. The expected rise in chronic diseases will likely drive the need for surgical navigation systems in diagnosis or treatment.

Competitive Landscape

Market share is dominated by key players such as Amplitude Surgical SA, Brainlab AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Intersect ENT, Karl StorzGmBH&Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, ScopisGmBH.

Some of the major players include:

Amplitude Surgical SA

Brainlab AG

Braun Melsungen AG

Intersect ENT

Karl StorzGmBH&Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

ScopisGmBH

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Other Key Players

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 903 million Market Size (2032) US$ 1,715 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.8% North America Revenue Share 43.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Minimally invasive techniques are becoming increasingly popular because of their advantages over open surgery, for example, less bleeding, lower postoperative infection rates, fewer complications, and shorter hospital stays. Robot-assisted navigation system-based techniques are becoming more commonly employed for these surgeries as patients seek less invasive options. This has resulted in an uptick in demand for medical devices like neurosurgery devices. For minimally invasive surgeries in orthopedics and neurosurgery, surgical navigation systems are becoming more popular. These treatments are faster than traditional methods and more accurate. This has led to the widespread acceptance and use of medical-surgical navigation systems in hospitals and healthcare facilities. The global market for these systems is expected to expand due to the rising popularity of robotic, computer-assisted, minimally invasive surgeries.

Market Restraints

Although surgical navigation systems are growing at an impressive rate, there are still some issues that companies must address to maintain their growth trajectory. Any misdirection can have disastrous results for a patient's life and health; thus, this poses a problem for surgical companies.

One of the primary limitations to surgical navigation is the slow pace of approvals from regulatory bodies. Another reason for the delayed growth is the high cost of equipment and installations - an issue particularly prevalent in countries with low healthcare spending.

Market Opportunities

Technological innovation and advances form the backbone of the surgical navigation system market, driving revenue growth.

Manufacturers sought to develop technologies that would enhance patient care, decrease mortality rates, and make surgery more accessible. Technology has become a major player in the surgical navigation market, with numerous new laser technologies and optical navigation systems showing their influence. Doctors and other health professionals have found brain mapping and electromagnetic systems immensely helpful.

Report Segmentation of the Surgical Navigation Systems Market

Applications Insight

The neurology industry contributed 37.0% of total revenue in 2022. The branch was the first to include navigation in its therapeutic routine. It takes a precise diagnosis and specific treatments to treat brain tumors and other Central Nervous System (CNS) problems. SNSs are used to make this happen. There will probably be more brain metastases and tumors, which will raise the need for neuro-navigation devices.

Particularly deep into the tumor, navigation enables the precise location of crucial components like the cranial nerves and carotid arteries. Additionally, it shows a trackable device that can be tracked in real-time, giving surgeons a better understanding of anatomy and a greater sense of security. These advantages will help this market expand steadily. The frequency of ENT illnesses is rising, and the Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) surgery segment will grow in value over the forecast period.

Technology Insight

With 42.0% of the total sales in 2022, the Electromagnetic (EM) sector dominated surgical navigation systems. This is because optical navigation is straightforward technologically, has a better line of sight, and is less expensive. They were accessible prior to the well-known optical and hybrid SNSs. Over the next years, it is anticipated that this market sector will keep a commanding market share. In August 2020, the German-based business Joymax announced that the FDA has authorized their "Intracs" electromagnetic navigation tracking device and control system. This encourages sector growth overall.

End User Insight

Hospitals held most of the market in 2022 and will remain dominant over the forecast period. Hospitals now utilize advanced medical technology to enhance their Point-of-Care (PoC). These devices make treating patients easier with faster results that are accurate. Furthermore, hospitals provide many options for pain management and other orthopedic procedures - factors that will continue driving growth within this sector.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Neurosurgery Navigation Systems

Orthopedic Navigation Systems

ENT Navigation Systems

Dental Navigation Systems

Other Applications

By Technology

Electromagnetic Navigation Systems

Optical Navigation Systems

Hybrid Navigation Systems

Fluoroscopy-Based Navigation Systems

CT-Based Navigation Systems

Other Technologies

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Physician Practices

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe



APAC

China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Surgical Navigation Systems Market

In October 2022, NaviFUS, an ultrasound solutions company, and Brainlab entered into an early-stage cooperation agreement. The agreement aimed at combining focused ultrasound and surgical guidance technologies and identifying the benefits associated with the clinical integration of these methods.

In May 2022, Medtronic acquired Intersect ENT’s PROPEL™ and SINUVA™ sinus implant portfolio in order to expand its ENT product line.

Medtronic introduced the Mazor X Stealth(TM), Edition in January 2019, revolutionizing robotic spine surgery. This innovative system integrates surgical navigation with robotics, delivering exceptional computerized surgical planning and guidance efficiency.

