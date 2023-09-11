Green Solutions for Crop Protection: Weed Control Market Surges to $45.08 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weed Control Market, By Control Methods, By Application Areas, By Target Weed Species, By End-Users, And By Geography- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global weed control market is poised to surge from $30.33 billion in 2023 to $45.08 billion in 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. With weeds posing threats to crop vitality and sustainability, this market plays a pivotal role in maintaining the health and productivity of agricultural and landscaping domains.

Understanding Weed Control

Weeds Competing with Desirable Plants: Weeds disrupt the growth of desirable plants by vying for nutrients, moisture, and space. These invasive plants can hinder crop and pasture production, affecting both quality and quantity.

Preventative Strategies: Preventing weed spread is paramount, and measures include utilizing certified weed-free seeds, treating hay to eliminate weeds, and filtering irrigation water to prevent seed dispersion.

Agricultural Methods: Weed control techniques encompass tillage and mowing to manage weed growth and maintain favorable conditions for cultivated plants.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Rising global food demand, technological strides in weed control, agriculture and landscaping industry expansion, and invasive species concerns drive the growth of the weed control market.

Key Features of the Study

The report unravels revenue prospects across segments and outlines attractive investment matrices.

Insights encompass market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, new product launches, approvals, regional perspectives, and competitive strategies.

Key player profiles detail company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.

Impact on Stakeholders

Investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts gain insights for informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, expansions, and marketing strategies.

Strategy matrices assist stakeholders in analyzing the market and making informed choices.

Segmentation Overview

Control Methods:

Chemical Weed Control

Biological Weed Control

Mechanical Weed Control

Cultural Weed Control

Application Areas:

Agricultural Weed Control

Non-Agricultural Weed Control

Target Weed Species:

Broadleaf Weeds

Grass Weeds

Sedge and Rush Weeds

Aquatic Weeds

End User:

Farmers and Agricultural Professionals

Landscapers and Groundskeepers

Government and Municipalities

Residential Consumers

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Company Profiles

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Syngenta AG (now owned by ChemChina)

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Dow AgroSciences (part of Corteva Agriscience)

UPL Limited

Adama Agricultural Solutions (part of Syngenta Group)

AMVAC Chemical Corporation

Valent U.S.A. (part of Sumitomo Chemical)

Isagro S.p.A.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Albaugh LLC

Drexel Chemical Company

In summary, the global weed control market is pivotal for safeguarding crop health, aligning with the pressing need for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices. With a comprehensive segmentation and profile of key players, this study empowers stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape, fostering informed decision-making and innovation for a thriving weed control market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

