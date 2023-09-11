Supporting Maternal Health: Global Delivery Beds Market Grows at 2.9% CAGR, Meeting Rising Demand

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delivery Beds Market, By Type, By End Users, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global delivery beds market is poised to expand from $455.9 million in 2023 to $556.5 million in 2030, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.
Delivery beds, also referred to as birthing beds or labor beds, play a crucial role in ensuring the comfort, support, and safety of expectant mothers during childbirth. These specialized medical beds are designed to facilitate easy access for healthcare professionals while providing diverse adjustable positions to accommodate various stages of labor.
Understanding Delivery Beds
- Purpose: Delivery beds are tailored to meet the needs of expectant mothers during labor and childbirth. They are designed to provide comfort, safety, and accessibility for both the mother and medical staff.
- Adjustable Positions: These beds enable various positions such as sitting, semi-reclining, lithotomy (legs raised and bent), and Trendelenburg (tilted with head lower than feet). These positions aid in the birthing process and enhance maternal comfort.
- Safety Features: Delivery beds are equipped with features such as lockable wheels, side rails, and emergency stop buttons to ensure stability, prevent falls, and guarantee the safety of both the mother and medical personnel.
- Hygiene and Sterility: Some delivery beds are constructed using easy-to-clean materials to maintain a sterile environment conducive to infection control.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers: The global population growth is a major driver for the delivery beds market. With the world population projected to reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050, the demand for healthcare facilities and maternity services is set to rise. Urbanization and increased lifespan also contribute to the market's growth.
- Opportunities: Advancements in healthcare technology, growing awareness of maternal health, and investments in healthcare infrastructure present opportunities for market expansion.
- Challenges: Regulatory compliance, cost considerations, and competition from alternative birthing solutions may pose challenges to the growth of the delivery beds market.
Key Features of the Study
- The report outlines potential revenue opportunities within segments and provides insights into attractive investment strategies.
- Market dynamics are analyzed, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product trends, regional insights, and competitive strategies.
- Key players in the global delivery beds market are profiled, featuring company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.
Impact on Stakeholders
- Investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, newcomers, and financial analysts can leverage insights for informed decision-making on product development, enhancements, market expansion, and marketing strategies.
- Strategy matrices assist stakeholders in analyzing the market landscape and making well-informed choices.
Segmentation Overview
Types:
- Powered Delivery Beds
- Hydraulic Delivery Beds
- Manual Delivery Beds
End Users:
- Hospitals
- Maternity Clinics
- Gynecology Clinics
Regions:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Company Profiles
- Hill-Rom Inc.
- Promek Medical
- Vivipar GmbH
- ArjoHuntleigh
- Lojer Oy
- United Surgical Industries
- Midmark India Pvt. Ltd.
- HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company)
- Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Fanem Ltda
- Pardo
- Dixion distribution of medical devices GmbH
- Medi Waves INC
- Jiangsu Yongfa Medical Equipment Technology
- Godrej Interio
- KANGHUI MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- MESPA
- Famed Zywiec
- BiHealthcare
- Torontech Group International
- LINET
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
In summary, the global delivery beds market plays a crucial role in ensuring a safe and comfortable childbirth experience for expectant mothers. By analyzing market segments and profiling key players, this study empowers stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape, fostering informed decision-making for a thriving delivery beds market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|156
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$455.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$556.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
