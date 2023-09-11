Health Ingredients Market Size Anticipated Growth at a Strong CAGR of 7.4% to Achieve a Market Valuation of USD 202.3 Billion by 2032

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Health Ingredients Market is poised for significant expansion worldwide, driven by increasing consumer awareness of nutritional choices, a growing aging population, and a shift towards healthier lifestyles. Health ingredients are substances that are added to food or beverages to improve their nutritional value or to provide health benefits. They can be derived from plants, animals, or minerals. Some common health ingredients include vitamins, minerals, fiber, probiotics, and antioxidants. The health ingredients market is growing rapidly due to increasing consumer demand for healthier foods and beverages.



Health ingredients are used in a variety of products, including:

Functional foods

Fortified foods

Dietary supplements

Nutraceuticals

Health Ingredients Market Highlights and Key Stats:

The Global Health Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 202.3 billion by 2032, a substantial increase from its 2022 valuation of USD 100.4 billion, propelled by a robust CAGR of 7.40% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia Pacific leads the market with the highest revenue share, exceeding 33.0% in 2022, driven by heightened health consciousness and a preference for functional foods and beverages.

Vitamins hold the largest market share, accounting for over CAGR 8.2% in 2022, as consumers seek natural and functional ingredients to support overall health and wellness.

The market growth is further fueled by advancements in ingredient technology, including bioactive compounds and personalized nutrition solutions.

Health Ingredients Market Report Coverage:

Market Health Ingredients Market Health Ingredients Market Size 2022 USD 100.4 Billion Health Ingredients Market Forecast 2032 USD 202.3 Billion Health Ingredients Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 7.4% Health Ingredients Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Health Ingredients Market Base Year 2022 Health Ingredients Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Source, By Type, By Function, By Application, And By Geography Health Ingredients Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Kerry Group, Royal DSM, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Tate & Lyle PLC, FMC Corporation, Ajinomoto Group, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Health Ingredients Market Analysis:

The Health Ingredients Market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for natural and organic products, along with a greater focus on preventive healthcare. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is also driving the demand for health ingredients. However, challenges such as regulatory complexities, supply chain disruptions, and the need for stringent quality control measures may affect market expansion. To overcome these challenges, market players are focusing on innovation and product development. They are also investing in research and development to develop new and innovative health ingredients. In addition, they are expanding their product portfolio and geographic reach.

Latest Market Trends and Applications:

Plant-based ingredients are gaining popularity, catering to the rising demand for vegetarian and vegan diets and sustainable food choices.

Personalized nutrition solutions, enabled by advances in data analytics and genomics, are shaping the future of health ingredients.

Clean label ingredients, with transparent and minimalistic labeling, are resonating with consumers seeking simple and recognizable ingredient lists.

Functional beverages and fortified foods are experiencing significant growth, offering convenient delivery mechanisms for health ingredients.

Factors Driving Growth:

Increasing awareness of the link between diet and health outcomes is driving consumers to seek products with added health benefits.

The aging population, particularly in developed regions, is demanding nutritional solutions to address age-related health concerns.

Innovations in ingredient technology are expanding the range of health ingredients available, supporting novel product development.

Health-focused marketing campaigns and endorsements by healthcare professionals are boosting consumer confidence in health ingredient products.

Market Challenges and Hurdles:

Regulatory variations across regions can complicate product development and marketing efforts for health ingredient manufacturers.

Maintaining ingredient quality and safety standards is crucial, given the potential health implications of subpar ingredients.

Supply chain disruptions, including fluctuations in raw material availability and transportation challenges, can impact market stability.

Consumer skepticism and confusion regarding health claims and ingredient efficacy pose marketing challenges for manufacturers.

Segmentation of the Health Ingredients Market:

As per the Source

Microbial based sources

Plant based sources

Synthetic sources

Animal based sources

As per the Type

Minerals types

Vitamins types

Probiotics types

Omega-3 Fatty Acids types

Plant-based Proteins types

Proteins and Amino Acids types

Whey Protein types

Casein Protein types

Enzymes types

Fiber types

Antioxidants types

Sweeteners types

Plant Extracts types

As per the Function

Weight Management Function

Immune Health Function

Digestive Health Function

Bone and Joint Health Function

Energy and Endurance Function

Heart Health Function

Stress Management Function

Cognitive Health Function

Metabolic Health Function

Skin Health Function

Sleep and Relaxation Function

Other Functions

As per the Application

Medical Nutrition Applications

Functional Foods Applications

Bakery and Confectionery Applications

Dietary Supplements Applications

Animal Feed Applications

Infant Nutrition Applications

Beverages Applications

Sports Nutrition Applications

Personal Care and Cosmetics Applications

Pharmaceuticals Applications

Other Applications



Regional Overview of the Health Ingredients Market:

North America dominates the Health Ingredients Market, driven by a health-conscious consumer base and robust research and development activities.

Europe closely follows, benefiting from a well-established functional food and supplement industry and increasing adoption of healthy eating habits.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth, buoyed by rising disposable incomes and a burgeoning middle-class population.

Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are showing an upward trajectory, fueled by a growing interest in preventive healthcare.

List of Key Players Health Ingredients Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Royal DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Naturex S.A. (Givaudan), Lonza Group AG, Roquette Frères, AAK AB, Glanbia plc and Rousselot (Darling Ingredients Inc.)

