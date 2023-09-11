Healthy Trends Propel Reduced Fat Cereals Market: Projected Growth to $18.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reduced Fat Cereals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for reduced fat cereals is expected to experience notable growth, with estimations indicating an increase from $12.6 billion in 2022 to a projected size of $18.3 billion by 2030.
This growth trajectory is underpinned by a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Market Insights
Segment Growth: The reduced fat cereals market is expected to witness significant growth in segments such as Cheerios, projected to record a CAGR of 5.5% and reach $9.2 billion by the end of the analysis period.
Geographical Dynamics: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to achieve impressive growth with a projected market size of $4.1 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by a robust CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.
Global Impact: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is expected to exhibit growth at an approximate CAGR of 3%.
Prominent Market Players
- Arla Foods Inc.
- Crowley Food LLC
- Danone S.A.
- Dean Foods
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez Global LLC
- Nestle S.A.
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|99
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$12.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Reduced Fat Cereals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
