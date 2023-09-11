Nox Health Names Brigitte Nettesheim as President, Enterprise

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Health , a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced that Brigitte Nettesheim has been appointed President, Nox Health, Enterprise business, effective immediately. In this role, Brigitte will have responsibility for Nox Health’s value-based sleep care management business, which provides plan sponsors and health plans the means to improve the health of their populations suffering from chronic conditions.



Brigitte joins Nox from Aetna, a CVS Health Company, where she has spent the majority of her career in positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Brigitte served as President, Enterprise and National Accounts at Aetna, where she was responsible for deepening Aetna’s relationships with consumers, employers and providers, with a focus on transforming the way health care is delivered. Previously she was President of the North Central Region & Joint Venture Market, and prior to that, CEO of Aetna’s Accountable Care Solutions organization with responsibility for the development, growth and performance of Aetna’s value-based care and contracting models including Aetna’s Whole Health (ACO) product.

“We’re delighted to welcome an executive of Brigitte’s caliber to the Nox team and know her significant domain expertise, leadership and track record of innovation will help guide Nox through our next stage of growth and expansion,” said Sigurjon Kristjansson, CEO of Nox Health. “Brigitte brings a unique understanding of the employee benefits marketplace, and the needs of plan sponsors who are looking for specialty networks to manage costs and improve the health of their members.”

“Sleep is a missing but foundational gap in care, inextricably linked to the chronic conditions which drive plan sponsor and health plan costs,” said Brigitte Nettesheim, President Nox Health, Enterprise division. “In my experience, the Nox value-based sleep care management program provides the only network that enables plan sponsors to both measurably improve the health of their populations, but also significantly reduce their healthcare utilization and lower total healthcare costs. I look forward to leveraging my background and insights to accelerate adoption and growth.”

Brigitte earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She received her Bachelor of Science in economics with a minor in systems engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the United States Army, departing with the rank of Captain.

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based care on a mission to improve the health of people with chronic conditions. Our diagnostic devices are used more than two million times annually in more than 50 countries, and our value-based, outcomes-focused sleep care management program now covers more than a million employees.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland and Denver, Colorado, Nox Health’s delivery of sleep care is unmatched with accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management and rigorous outcomes measurement.

