Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: Protector Forsikring ASA holding in Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements September 11, 2023, at 16:25 Finnish time

Protector Forsikring ASA has informed Innofactor Plc that it has crossed above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on September 8, 2023.

Total position of Protector Forsikring ASA subject to the notification:





% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments



Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached







5.0108%







5.0108%







1,821,114

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)



FI0009007637



1,821,114



5.0108% SUBTOTAL A 1,821,114 5.0108%

Espoo, September 11, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

