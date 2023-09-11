Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: Protector Forsikring ASA holding in Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements September 11, 2023, at 16:25 Finnish time
Protector Forsikring ASA has informed Innofactor Plc that it has crossed above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on September 8, 2023.
Total position of Protector Forsikring ASA subject to the notification:
|
% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.0108%
|
5.0108%
|
1,821,114
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009007637
1,821,114
5.0108%
|SUBTOTAL A
|1,821,114
|5.0108%
Espoo, September 11, 2023
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
