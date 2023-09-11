Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: Protector Forsikring ASA holding in Innofactor Plc

Espoo, FINLAND

Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements September 11, 2023, at 16:25 Finnish time

Protector Forsikring ASA has informed Innofactor Plc that it has crossed above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on September 8, 2023.

Total position of Protector Forsikring ASA subject to the notification:

  

% of shares and voting rights		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments 

Total of both in %		Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 

 

5.0108%		  

 

5.0108%		 

 

1,821,114

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)


FI0009007637

1,821,114		 

5.0108%		 
SUBTOTAL A1,821,1145.0108%

Espoo, September 11, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

