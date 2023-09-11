Fragrance Fixatives Market Aims for Captivating Growth: Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fragrance Fixatives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fragrance fixatives market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from $1.5 billion in 2022 to an estimated size of $2.3 billion by 2030.

This growth trajectory is anticipated to be driven by a steady CAGR of 5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Insights

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

