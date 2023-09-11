[Latest] Olive Market is estimated to be US$ 15.00 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olives are the fruit of the olive tree and are known for their distinctive oval shape and range of colors, including green, black, and various shades in between. Olive trees typically reach a height of 20 to 40 feet (6 to 12 meters) and have a gnarled, twisted trunk with silvery-gray bark. Olives can be consumed in various forms, but they are typically too bitter to be eaten directly from the tree. They are often cured, fermented, or processed to make them palatable.

The trend toward healthier eating and the recognition of the health benefits associated with olives and olive oil, such as their high content of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, were expected to drive the demand for olive-based products. Advances in olive farming and processing technologies have the potential to increase yields and improve product quality, contributing to Olive Market growth.

Key Highlights –

In February 2023, Starbucks is launching olive oil-infused coffee in Italy. The coffee behemoth debuted its "Oleato" brand in about two dozen of its stores in Italy and has plans to expand it to Southern California. Oleato, according to Starbucks, means "with oil." Starbucks' Caffé Latte, Iced Shaken Espresso, and cold foam will all contain olive oil as part of the inaugural Oleato beverage assortment. The Partanna olive oil is infused in vanilla sweet cream froth to make the "golden" foam that tops cold brews, shaken in the iced espresso drink, and steamed with goat milk for the latte. To personalize drinks, customers can also order a press or teaspoon of Partanna olive oil.

Analyst View –

Olive-producing countries have been exploring international markets to expand their exports. New markets and trade agreements could open up opportunities for olive producers. As consumers become more educated about the different types of olive oil (e.g., extra virgin, virgin, refined), there may be a growing preference for higher-quality oils, potentially benefiting premium olive oil producers.

Attributes Details Olive Market Value (2020) US$ 10.03Bn Olive Market Projected Value (2030) US$ 15.00Bn Olive Market CAGR (2020 – 2030) 4.50%

Geography:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics:

Consumer Demand:

The demand for olives and olive products is influenced by consumer preferences for healthier and Mediterranean-style diets. Olive oil is often considered a healthy alternative to other cooking oils.

Price Fluctuations:

Olive production can be affected by weather conditions, disease outbreaks, and other factors, leading to price fluctuations. This can affect the profitability of olive growers and the affordability of olive products for consumers.

Regulations and Quality Standards:

Quality standards and regulations for olive products, such as Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), play a significant role in market dynamics. Compliance with these standards can impact a producer's ability to sell products in certain markets.

Market Growth Factors:

Health Benefits: Olive products, especially extra virgin olive oil, are recognized for their health benefits due to their high content of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. As consumers become more health-conscious, this can drive growth in the market.

Olive products, especially extra virgin olive oil, are recognized for their health benefits due to their high content of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. As consumers become more health-conscious, this can drive growth in the market. Culinary Trends: The popularity of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines has led to increased consumption of olives and olive oil in various global markets.

The popularity of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines has led to increased consumption of olives and olive oil in various global markets. Innovation: Innovations in olive cultivation techniques, harvesting methods, and olive oil extraction processes can lead to increased productivity and quality, further driving market growth.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Positive Impact:

Increased health consciousness during the pandemic may have boosted demand for healthier cooking options like olive oil.

Rising interest in home cooking and gourmet foods may have led to increased olive product sales.

Negative Impact:

Disruptions in supply chains and logistics due to lockdowns and restrictions could have affected the availability of olive products.

Closure of restaurants and reduced foodservice operations in many regions may have impacted bulk purchases of olive products.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Olive Market:

The key players operating in the global Olive market includes,

Olive line international S.L

Chrisnas Olives

Agrotiki S.A

Texas Olive Oil

La Carrera

Apollo Olive Oil

B.R. Cohn

GARO-Aceituna Verde SL

FRUYPER SA

2Brothers Company

ADAMAKIS Olives

Special Food Industry International

Mantziolive Hellas P.C.

GAIA olives

Olives Escamilla

Eugene Brunel.

Questions by Olive Market:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What is the competitive landscape like in the market? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

