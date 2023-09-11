Cotton Candy Machines Market: Future Market Insights, Inc. Forecasts US$ 170.5 Billion Market Value by 2033 with 4.62% CAGR

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cotton candy machines market is worth US$ 108.4 Billion as of now and expected to reach US$ 170.4 Billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2023 and 2033.



The ongoing trend is that of sugar-free candies due to consumers getting more health-conscious. As such, low-sugar chocolates are in the offing. With greater mouthfeel and better appearance all through, the global cotton candy machines market is slated to grow on an exceptional note in the forecast period.

At the same time, the fact that there are higher costs related to installation processes and maintenance costs can’t be ignored. This factor could restrain the cotton candy machines market going forward.

Request Sample Report to Discover Off-the-eye Opportunities in the Industry:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17312

Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Cotton Candy Machines Market’. It has its line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants to deploy an eagle’s eye view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With greater demand for cotton candies, the market players are going for technologically upgraded machines”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Cotton Candy Machines Market

North America holds the largest market share, with the United States witnessing an exorbitant demand for cotton candy machines in the wake of increasing frequency of family get-togethers, parties, and likewise.

Europe holds the second-largest market share with rising demand for premium quality and decent candies.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest in the cotton candy machines market in the forecast period, with India, Japan, and China at the forefront. Also, the market players are flooring products with new flavors like strawberry, tamarind, and raw mango to draw a greater percentage of consumers.



Competitive Cotton Candy Machines

HARIBO, in March 2022, unleashed a series of Easter treats including Chick ‘n’ Mix and Jelly Bunnies. It did announce to bring back ‘previous favourites’ as well.

Bazooka candy Brands, in May 2022, came up with Push Pop Gummy Pop-its in three flavors, namely blue raspberry, strawberry, watermelon, and berry blast.

The other players in the cotton candy machines market include Cretors & Company, Gold Medal Products Co., Paragon International Inc., Benchmark USA Inc., The Candery, Nostalgia Products LLC, Vivo, Great Northern Popcorn Company, Olde Midway, Funtime Popcorn Company, and likewise.

Tender Food (erstwhile Boston Meats) has progressed with raising funds worth US$ 12 Million for cotton candy machine technology that could be used for producing cell-cultured proteins and plant-based meat technologies.

Spinn Candy has tabled a cotton candy start-up program with the objective of constructing a cotton candy machine plant to turn out to be one of the steady buyers of a series of 50 gourmet sugars. At present, they have established eight domestic cotton candy businesses with an international business.



What does the Report state?

The research study is based on product type (tabletop, commercial-grade, and industrial-grade), distribution (online retail, offline retail, and direct sales), and end-use industry (food service and hospitality, entertainment and amusement parks, retail and supermarkets, events and parties, and likewise).

With simple mechanisms and convenience factors involved, the cotton candy machines market is likely to grow on a staggering note in the forecast period.

Global Report Coverage:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.62% from 2023 to 2033 Market value in 2023 US$ 108.4 billion Market value in 2033 US$ 170.4 billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units US$ billion for Value and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA Key Companies Profiled Cretors & Company

Gold Medal Products Co.

Paragon International Inc.

Benchmark USA Inc.

The Candery

Nostalgia Products LLC

Vivo (VIVOHOME)

Great Northern Popcorn Company

Olde Midway

Funtime Popcorn Company

Buy Now to Discover Vital Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in this Industry:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17312

Cotton Candy Machines Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Tabletop

Commercial-grade

Industrial-grade



By Distribution:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Direct Sales



By End-use Industry:

Foodservice and Hospitality

Entertainment and Amusement Parks

Retail and Supermarkets

Events and Parties

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, and post-merger integration, and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications and quoted in journals, including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Process Automation Domain:

Egg Grading Machines Market Outlook: The egg grading machines market is set to strengthen its boundaries with an average CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market holds a value of US$ 1.82 Billion in 2022 while it is expected to cross a value of US$ 2.76 Billion by 2033.

Holding and Proofing Cabinets Market Size: The holding and proofing cabinets market is expected to be worth US$ 3,800 million in 2023. Future Market Insights reports say that the market will expand at a projected rate of growth at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 5,679.2 million by 2033.

Food Holding and Warming Equipment Market Review: The global food holding and warming equipment market size is expected to be valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2023. Increasing focus on food quality and safety bolsters the overall scope for the food holding and warming equipment market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 6.7 billion by 2033.

Underbar Equipment and Accessories Market Overview: The worldwide underbar equipment and accessories market is expected to be worth US$ 1.7 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights reports say that the market will expand at a projected rate of growth at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 2.7 billion by 2033.

Countertop Warmers and Display Cases Market Demand: The global countertop warmers and display cases market is expected to be worth US$ 2.23 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights reports that the market will expand at a projected CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 3.27 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube