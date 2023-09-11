New to The Street Announces its Four Corporate Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street , a nationally broadcasted TV show, announces episode 511, airing on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 511th TV episode line-up features the following four (4) Corporate interviews:

1). Fintech – AppTech Payments Corp.'s (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) ("AppTech") interview with Luke D'Angelo, CEO/Chairman .

2). Hemp Cigarettes/Hemp Products – Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO

3). Gold/Silver Mining – Lahontan Gold Corp.'s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) interview with Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director.

4). Blockchain Gaming- Dubbz's interviews with Estiven Rojo, Chief Legal Officer.

Episode 511

On tonight's show, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Luke D'Angelo, CEO /Chairman of AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) ("AppTech"). AppTech is a leading Fintech Company specializing in seamless commerce solutions, allowing corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers efficient digital payment solutions and options. Banks and merchant service providers offer no truly specialized solutions for payment processing. AppTech's Specialty Payments division continues offering merchants and customers innovations in seamless payment transactions. Many AppTech clients want a customized solution where they can integrate texting, SMS, mobile, and other platforms into an easy-to-use platform for receiving and sending payments. The Company recently partnered with Broadnet Technologies, LLC , a global leader in business messaging solutions. Broadnet Technologies sends millions of text messages daily and has many Fortune 500 companies as its clients. AppTech works with its Text-to-Pay solution and other Commerse™ products to create seamless solutions for Broadnet's current SMS platforms. Regardless of current macroeconomic pressures, AppTech clients are seeking new and innovative solutions for timely, seamless, and efficient payment processing. The Company's Fintech cloud-based patented platform Commerse™ is changing the legacy payment and banking industries. Luke sees strong growth from current services and expects further upside potential as the Company rolls out more fintech solutions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit AppTech Payments Corp . - https://apptechcorp.com/ .

Tonight, Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO), appears on New to The Street, providing TV Host Jane King and viewers with his corporate update. Hempacco's mission is to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its Hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Recently, the HPCO entered a joint-venture agreement with music entertainer Snoop Dogg to create and sell a line of hemp-derived consumer products. The JV product "Dogg lbs" (pronounced dog pounds) is hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 infused gummies that come in 3-flavor profiles, blue/raspberry, cherry/lemon, and grape, available in 5-count and 20-count sizes. As the first in the CBD/ Hemp marketplace, "Dogg lbs" packaging has a QR code that immediately downloads an Augmented Reality (AR) video of Snoop Dogg talking to the consumer. The product launch was a great success at the recent Champ Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sandro further explains that the marketing plan is to continue to sign up master distributors who have existing locations to place products. They signed three master distributors, in New York, Chicago, and one in Alabama, who combined have around 100,000 locations. The distributors in the mid-west and south ordered about two truckloads of product, which equates to $1M. The Company expects to roll out further Snoop Dogg JV products currently in production. All packaging is childproof, featuring a QR code for AR video download. The on-screen QR code is available during the show: Hempacco Co., Inc .- https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) is on tonight's show talking to New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the Company's Gold mining site in Nevada, Kimberly explains the Company's junior mining business. LGCXF's Santa Fe property is the Company's flagship holding, a past gold producer, and management expects to get the open-pit gold mining operations going once again. The Company's holdings are in Mineral County, Nevada, the friendliest US state to the mining industry. Gold and silver are essential to high-tech and alternative energy products; Kimberly explains the scarcity of necessary metals and that everyone should own precious metals. The Company will update its drilling results at its Santa Fe mine in the following months and provide more information on its other property holdings. Lahontan Gold has a Canadian 43-101 report on its Santa Fe operations. LGCXF has a five-year operational plan that it continues to advance on all its mining projects. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Lahontan Gold Corp. - https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ .

Tonight, from the Nasdaq MarketSite , Estiven Rojo, Chief Legal Officer of Dubbz.com , is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Dubbz.com is a blockchain-based infrastructure provider and gaming discoverability platform offering skill-based wagering and competitive gameplay. As a Web 3.0 gaming platform , Dubbz is revolutionizing the competitive gaming market with tools that can help developers and existing gaming platforms with monetization tools and offer players reward incentives for gaming skill sets. The Dubbz web3 gaming marketplace will merge traditional AAA titles and blockchain-based games into the same platform and give blockchain games the closer to even playing field they need to help drive adoption. Estiven explains the significance of using USDC (US dollar-backed) stablecoin as Dubbz.com's backbone for its platform. Developers and players can quickly deposit and withdraw USDC across several crypto networks. The Company's partnership with Circle further adds confidence to end-users, knowing that an internationally reputable payment service provider is available with Dubbz. As Chief Legal Officer, Estiven ensures that Dubbz's platform and services adhere to the existing and most up-to-date legal frameworks available and monetary transactional rules and regulations. Dubbz is not a gambling entity but a skill-based gaming platform for players and developers. This distinction is vital because winning outcomes are not reliant on "chance" but on skills, not considered gambling. Recent blockchain/crypto legal cases that involve Grayscale, Coinbase, and Ripple provide insight into regulatory actions pursued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Such actions and outcomes provide Dubbz with more information on what is needed to be a fully compliant and secure platform, which builds confidence for developers and gamers. The StableCoin TRUST Act, a US Congressional bill pending approval, will help entities like Dubbz get a clear regulatory framework to ensure growth, stability, compliance, and end-user confidence. Estiven and the rest of the team at Dubbz will continue to build upon its existing platform, offering Web3-as-as-Service (W3aaS) while being fully transparent and legally compliant. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dubbz.com - https://dubbz.com/ .

About AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX):

AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements and a full suite of patented technology capabilities - www.apptechcorp.com .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include smokables and hemp rolling paper manufacturing, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg joint venture of hemp-derived products. Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF):

Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF): is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of Gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit-constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue aggressively exploring Santa Fe during 2023 and begin evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release- https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ (* Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report, Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR.)

About Dubbz :

Dubbz's current achievements in bridging esports with Web3 are just the starting point. The evolving Web3 landscape unlocks even more monetization opportunities for game developers, and Dubbz intends to remain at the forefront. Dubbz focuses on pioneering solutions prioritizing developers and gamers as technology advances, ensuring everyone benefits from the new possibilities - https://dubbz.com/ and X (formerly Twitter) - https://twitter.com/playdubbz?s=20 .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

