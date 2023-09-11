Acadia University and K.C. Irving Environmental Science Centre announce four new Arthur L. Irving Scholarship recipients

WOLFVILLE, Nova Scotia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia University and the K.C. Irving Environmental Science Centre have selected four incoming undergraduate students as Arthur L. Irving Family Foundation Scholars.



The scholarship, valued at $60,000 over four years, is among the most prestigious in Canada. It is awarded to students with an incoming Grade Point Average (GPA) of over 90 per cent with a demonstrated history of community involvement and passion for the environment. In addition to the financial support, the recipients are integrated into a mentorship network of current scholars and alumni. Participating in academic research is a key pillar of the program.

“The Arthur L. Irving Family Foundation Scholarships provide a wonderful opportunity for students to be involved in a scholarly community with the mutual interest of environmental inquiry and research. The staff, faculty, and facilities at the K.C. Irving Environmental Science Centre and the Harriet Irving Botanical Gardens are a direct connection to the natural environment that surrounds us. The Arthur L. Irving Family Foundation Scholars have the opportunity to explore and develop research skills in a living laboratory,” says Dr. Ian Spooner, Director of Research, K.C. Irving Environmental Science Centre.

The recipients will be involved in research at Acadia University, and support is provided to ensure connections are made to research consistent with their unique interests. The Arthur L. Irving Family Foundation Scholarships in Environmental Studies are awarded annually to high-achieving incoming undergraduates.

The new recipients are:

Kirsten Gallant, Mermaid, Prince Edward Island. Kirsten will be studying Environmental Science and is interested in coastal and island ecosystem conservation.

Juliet Gardner, Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Juliet will study Community Development with Environmental Sustainability Studies and is keen to find inclusive ways to share the values of environmental education with others.

Maggie Graves, Kentville, Nova Scotia. She will study biology and is interested in environmental impacts on human health. She is also a member of the varsity swim team.

Carmen Peng, Wolfville, Nova Scotia. Carmen will be studying environmental science and mathematics with a minor in music. Carmen wants to continue creating a positive social impact through her passions in STEAM.

The Arthur L. Irving Family Foundation Scholarship recognizes that environmental science is a broad field. To reflect this, students are accepted from a variety of programs, such as biology, environmental science, environmental geoscience, environmental studies and community development, chemistry, and engineering.

Arthur L. Irving Family Foundation Scholars often describe the opportunity as life-changing, opening doors to a variety of possibilities and giving students the confidence to begin research early on in their academic careers.

This year’s group marks the tenth cohort of Arthur L. Irving Family Foundation Scholars.

