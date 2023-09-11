Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Poised to Reach USD 8.8 Bn by 2032, Growing at a 7.4% CAGR Through the Forecast Period, with North America Taking the Lead Due to its Robust Healthcare Infrastructure, Estimates Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Extrapolate's recent report, the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market revenue is expected to surpass USD 8.8 billion by 2032 from around USD 4.3 billion in 2022, progressing at a CAGR of approximately 7.4% from 2023 to 2032. The market is fueled by an increase in patient awareness, a need for accurate diagnosis, rising demand for cancer therapy that targets specific diseases, and expanding applications of molecular imaging.

Small radioactive isotopes known as radiopharmaceuticals target particular body organs and tissues, making them effective for the treatment and diagnosis of a wide range of diseases. The demand for radiopharmaceuticals has increased recently as a result of greater awareness of the need for early diagnosis of chronic diseases. The expansion of the radiopharmaceutical industry has also been aided by technological developments in nuclear imaging, as hybrid devices are now more effective and efficient than standalone ones.

Key Insights

Based on application, the oncology segment led the market in 2022.

On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment held the largest industry share in 2022.

Based on region, North America was at the forefront in terms of revenue in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The global radiopharmaceuticals market exhibits significant fragmentation, featuring the presence of prominent market players. These players are majorly focusing on collaboration as their major growth strategy to expand their global reach. For instance, in January 2023, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, and Inhibrx, Inc. initiated a collaborative agreement to advance and manufacture novel radiopharmaceuticals for cancer therapy. This partnership focuses on supporting specific Inhibrx biological products through the provision of Ac-225 supply and access to integrated radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services.

Top players in the global radiopharmaceuticals market include:

Bayer AG

Cardinal Health

Eckert & Ziegler

GE Healthcare

Jubilant Pharma Limited

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

Novartis AG

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

Siemens Healthineers

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

By Application

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

Rising Awareness of Radiopharmaceutical Compounds in Oncology to Aid Market Expansion

Based on application, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the global radiopharmaceuticals market in 2022, primarily attributed to rising cancer incidences. The segment growth is majorly being driven by a surging awareness of early cancer diagnosis and treatment. Patients worldwide are becoming more conscious of radiopharmaceutical compounds and their applications in medical fields, such as oncology, neurology, and cardiology, which is contributing to the segment’s growth.

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Use of Various Imaging Methods in Hospitals to Boost Product Demand

On the basis of end-users, the hospital segment led the global radiopharmaceuticals market in 2022 and is foreseen to maintain its position through the projected period on account of the growing number of skilled radiologists worldwide. The hospital uses different imaging methods, such as MRI, PET, and CT, to enhance the quality and information for diagnostic use. The availability of skilled medical professionals who can handle critical radiopharmaceuticals more effectively has led to an increase in the number of nuclear imaging operations performed in hospitals.

Emergence of Centralized Pharmacies as a Key Growth Trend in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

The radiopharmaceuticals industry faces the challenge of insufficiently codified good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements and stringent regulatory frameworks governing their usage. Practitioners of nuclear medicine support the creation of a centralized radiopharmacy to address concerns about quality control. This is due to an increased level of interest among administrators and lawmakers in clinical trial laws, PET, and radiopharmaceuticals. Patients and governing bodies can benefit from a centralized radiopharmacy idea in a variety of ways, such as by receiving patient-specific prescriptions and having their needs met by all available sources and services. Throughout the forecast period, these initiatives are anticipated to encourage market expansion.

Technological Advancements to Fuel Radiopharmaceuticals Adoption

The utilization of advanced technologies has enhanced the efficiency of radiopharmaceuticals in disease diagnosis and treatment. Nuclear medicine primarily aids in cancer and cardiovascular disease diagnosis. Companies are expanding radiopharmaceutical applications, which is leading to increased adoption, along with diversifying their product portfolios to boost market share.

Challenges Arising from Radiopharmaceutical Preparation and Dispensing to Impede Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth

Chemical reactions during the preparation of radiopharmaceuticals can result in unintended radiochemical contaminants. These impurities can be produced by high-intensity radiation's radiolysis effects. These medications may adsorb container components or interact with trace elements leached from the container due to their chemical characteristics, especially in small quantities. These issues may result in unexpected changes to organ localisation and biodistribution, which may have an impact on diagnostic interpretation.

The use of these medications is significantly hampered by these problems with radiopharmaceuticals. These difficulties are likely to be resolved by continued research and development, which is set to increase the accessibility and availability of radiopharmaceuticals.

North America to Lead Radiopharmaceuticals Market Due to High Quality of Healthcare Services

North America is projected to be the leading region in the global market for radiopharmaceuticals through the forecast period, driven by several factors, including advancements in radioisotope production technologies, government funding, and expansion efforts by major companies. The region has a solid foundation of healthcare services and a growing population with a high prevalence of obesity, which raises the number of patients with various chronic conditions, including coronary heart disease, cancer, and strokes.

Additionally, promising research activities undertaken in the region are also likely to contribute to market expansion. The increasing acceptance of efficient nuclear imaging methods and the usage of cutting-edge therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals are anticipated to further fuel regional market development.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data sources

2.3.1. Secondary sources

2.3.1.1. Preliminary data mining

2.3.2. Primary sources

2.3.2.1. Statistical Model

2.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

2.3.2.3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.2.1. Proliferating Demand for Enhanced Imaging and Diagnostic Techniques Augments the Market Growth

3.3. Market drivers

3.3.1. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for Radiopharmaceuticals

3.4. Market restraints

3.4.1. High Cost of Production Restricts the Market Growth

3.5. Market opportunities

3.5.1. Rising Number of Research & Development activities Provides Lucrative Opportunities for the Market Growth

3.6. Market Challenges

3.6.1. Preparation and Dispensing Problems Associated with Radiopharmaceuticals Pose a Challenge for the Market Growth

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3. Threat of New Entrant

3.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.7.5. High Competitive Rivalry

3.8. Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact on Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Chapter 5. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview, By Product, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview, By Type, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview, By Application, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview, By End-user, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview, By Geography, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. North America Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview, By Countries, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

...

Chapter 15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive environment, 2022

15.2. Strategic framework

15.2.1. Partnership/agreement

15.2.2. Expansion

15.2.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

15.2.4. Recent development

Chapter 16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1. Bayer AG

16.1.1. Company overview

16.1.2. Financial performance

16.1.3. Product Benchmarking

16.1.4. Recent initiatives

16.2. Cardinal Health

16.2.1. Company overview

16.2.2. Financial performance

16.2.3. Product Benchmarking

16.2.4. Recent initiatives

16.3. Eckert & Ziegler

16.3.1. Company overview

16.3.2. Financial performance

16.3.3. Product Benchmarking

16.3.4. Recent initiatives

16.4. GE Healthcare

16.5. Jubilant Pharma Limited

16.6. NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

16.7. Novartis AG

16.8. NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

16.9. Siemens Healthineers

16.10. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

16.11. Others

Chapter 17. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

17.1. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Industrial Chain Analysis

17.2. Downstream Buyers

Chapter 18. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

18.1. Marketing Channel

18.1.1. Direct Marketing

18.1.2. Indirect Marketing

18.1.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

18.2. Market Positioning

18.2.1. Pricing Strategy

18.2.2. Brand Strategy

18.2.3. Target Client

18.3. Distributors/Traders List

Chapter 19. Market Effect Factors Analysis

19.1. Product Progress/Risk

19.1.1. Substitutes Threat

19.1.2. Product Progress in Related Size

19.2. Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

19.3. Economic/Political Environmental Change

Chapter 20. Future Outlook of the Market

Browse Complete Table of Content @ https://www.extrapolate.com/toc/healthcare-medical-devices-biotechnology/radiopharmaceuticals-market/87448

