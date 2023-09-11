Global Aircraft Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 10.02 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aircraft sensors market size reached USD 4.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sensors in military UAVs is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The market for aircraft sensors is expected to grow due to the increasing need for technologically superior aircraft to replace aging fleets and the widespread use of wireless sensors for both military and commercial applications. Defense financing inflation as well as the development of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics are also expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, factors contributing to the market's expansion include expanding fleet sizes, new market entrants, rising production rates for crucial commercial aircraft programs, rising electronic component counts in next-generation aircraft, and a keen focus on both fuel economy and passenger safety.

However, digitalization and system integration are the logical up-leveling phases for the aviation industry. As it develops, the aviation industry will become a completely networked, open ecosystem that is more exposed than ever before, taking the place of isolated systems that can only talk to one another. Aircraft OEMs and integrators are utilizing the Internet of Things capabilities to proactively identify maintenance concerns, order replacements for worn-out parts, and notify the ground crew while the aircraft is in flight so that no delays will occur when it lands. The rise in more complicated network systems will also raise the risks related to cybersecurity.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1418

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 4.40 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 9.7% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 10.02 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Sensor Type, Aircraft Type, End-Use, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled The BOSCH Group, Eaton Corporation, Trimble Inc., TDK Corporation, Meggitt PLC, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, General Electric Company, Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, and Lockhead Martin Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1418

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The aircraft sensors is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

The BOSCH Group

Eaton Corporation

Trimble Inc.

TDK Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

General Electric Company

Ultra Electronics

Thales Group

Lockhead Martin Corporation

Strategic Development

On January 13, 2021, Honeywell International unveiled the next iteration of its Cabin Pressure Control and Monitoring System which has uses in both commercial and military aircraft. For use in tactical or military trainer-sized aircraft as well as business and regional aviation, this new version of the system is all-electric, lighter, and now available.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1418

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The proximity sensor segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate. A proximity sensor is a type of sensor that replaces touch detection methods like limit switches. It tries to detect without coming into contact with the detecting object. It can create electrical impulses from an object's existence and movement. By making use of the displacement sensor's sensitivity to it, it determines how close the object is, and then outputs the necessary switch signal.

The fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The market for aircraft sensors is expected to grow considerably as fixed-wing aircraft demand for commercial purposes rises. Fixed-wing aircraft are the fastest form of transportation. They can generally fly higher and farther while using less fuel.

The OEM segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. OEMs can amass sufficient dependability data as a stakeholder to alter maintenance strategies, eliminating the requirement for unnecessary maintenance labor. The expansion is related to the rise in the business jet and military aircraft deliveries globally. The market is predicted to grow as a consequence of research and development (R&D) initiatives to provide technologically superior aircraft sensors.

Market in North America is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Due to factors like the region's significant tourism industry, high immigration rates, working professionals, and the requirement to improve air defense, commercial, corporate, and military aircraft are being utilized more regularly.

For More Details On this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-sensors-market

Emergen Research has segmented the aircraft sensors market on the basis of sensor type, aircraft type, end-use, and region:

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Proximity Sensors Temperature Sensors Optical Sensors Pressure Sensors Force Sensors Flow Sensors Radar Sensors Others



Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fixed-Wing Aircraft Rotary Wing Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Advanced Air Mobility



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

OEM Aftermarket



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Aircraft Gearbox Market , By Type (Actuation, Reduction, Tail Rotor, and Others), By Platform (Civil and Military), By Application (Engine and Airframe), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Airborne Satellite Communication System Market , By Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), By Component, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Business Jets Market , By Aircraft Type (Light and Mid-Sized, Large), By Point of Sale (PoS) (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket), By End-Use (Private Users and Operators), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market , By Application (Environment Control System (ECS), Engine System, Electronic Pod Cooling, and Hydraulic Cooling), By Type, By Platform, By Sales Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aerospace Robotics Market , By Component (Sensors and Others), By Application (Welding and Others), By Technology (Traditional and Collaborative), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aerospace Valves Market , By Aircraft Type (Rotary Wing, Others), By Application (Environmental Control System, Others), By End-use (OEM, Aftermarket), By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Aircraft Sensors Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights