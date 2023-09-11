Technological Advancements and Global Research Collaboration Propel Medical Publishing Market to $12 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Publishing Market by Type, Product, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical publishing market achieved a valuation of $9.7 billion in 2022. As we look ahead, the market is projected to further expand, reaching $12 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.70% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Several key factors are driving this growth, including increased research and development activities, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, growing demand for evidence-based medicine, globalization of research collaboration, and increased awareness of the importance of publishing medical research.

Overview of Medical Publishing

Medical publishing involves disseminating scientific research, clinical studies, and healthcare-related information through various forms of publications, both in print and digital formats.

This process plays a crucial role in advancing medical knowledge, promoting evidence-based practices, and fostering collaboration within the medical and scientific communities. Medical publishing covers a wide range of materials, such as research articles, review papers, case studies, clinical guidelines, textbooks, and medical journals.

These platforms allow researchers, physicians, and healthcare professionals to share their findings, innovations, and experiences with the broader medical community. The process typically includes conducting studies, analyzing data, creating manuscripts, peer-review, editing, formatting, and publication through academic journals, databases, and online platforms.

Key Growth Drivers and Trends

The global burden of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and diabetes is a primary driver for medical publishing.

The emphasis on evidence-based medicine has increased the demand for published medical literature.

Healthcare professionals and researchers recognize the importance of publishing for recognition and career advancement.

Technological advances in digital publishing platforms have transformed the landscape.

Advances in digital platforms have made medical information more accessible and promoted global collaboration.

Research collaboration among institutions and countries necessitates effective dissemination of findings.

Government regulations and funding initiatives support research, open-access publishing, and research publication.

Market Segmentation

The global medical publishing market is segmented by type and product:

Type:

Open Access Model

Subscription-based Model

Product:

Journals

E-books

Print Books

Regional Insights

The market is analyzed across various regions, including North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes detailed profiles of major companies in the medical publishing market. Notable companies featured in the report include BMJ Publishing Group Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Elsevier, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Massachusetts Medical Society, McGraw Hill Education Inc., MDPI AG, OMICS International Pvt. Ltd., Springer Publishing Company, Thieme Medical Publishers Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., and more.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medical publishing market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global medical publishing market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global medical publishing market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive tea market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

Which is the most attractive type in the medical publishing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

Which is the most attractive product in the medical publishing market?

What is the competitive structure of the global medical publishing market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global medical publishing market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2ts8v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment