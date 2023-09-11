Ferrellgas Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today kicks off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and the employee-owners at nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) have made plans to recognize and celebrate the nearly 2,500 drivers who help Fuel Life Simply for hundreds of thousands of propane users nationwide.



National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was established by the American Trucking Association in 1988 to recognize and honor the vital contributions of our nation’s approximately 3.5 million truck drivers to the economy and our everyday lives. “Dependable Through and Through” is the theme of Ferrellgas’ driver recognition throughout the week. It’s a fitting choice for a company that was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies earlier this year.

“Mention the name Ferrellgas or Blue Rhino to anyone across the country, and the first image that comes to mind for many is the face of their Ferrellgas or Blue Rhino driver,” President and Chief Executive Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “It’s no secret how important they are to our business and to the customers they serve throughout the year. We’re thankful to get to recognize them during this special week.”

The company will celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by thanking Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino drivers via social media posts and celebrations held at local Ferrellgas offices.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.