SOHM, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Wm. Dewey Rushing as VP of Quality with Immediate Effect

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN), a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announces today the appointment of Wm. Dewey Rushing as a Vice President-Quality with the company.

Baron Night, SOHM president and CEO, said Mr. Rushing has been serving the company as an Advisory Board member since 2022 and, based on his experience in management and leadership, has decided to accept a role as a full-time VP-Quality.

Mr. Night stated: "Wm. Dewey Rushing is a senior compliance remediation and quality professional with more than 30 years of experience in quality assurance and cGMP compliance for FDA-regulated products. He joined SOHM’s Advisory Board last year and has been providing his expertise on validation and compliance issues. SOHM has appointed him as the Vice President of Quality, recognizing his exceptional qualifications and experience in pharmaceutical quality validation and cGMP compliance."

Mr. Rushing’s experience in cell therapy IND readiness, quality systems audits, aseptic processing, cGMP compliance and regulation, and process validation and transfer will be valuable assets for the company’s recent development. He holds a B.A. in biology and B.S. in microbiology from Kansas State University (1989), as well as a Master of Science in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs from San Diego State University.

Mr. Rushing is a well-known expert in the field of pharmaceutical quality validation and cGMP compliance and has worked with several leading companies in the industry. He will bring valuable insights and expertise to SOHM as the company works to diversify its portfolio with new products and expand to new markets. SOHM is confident that Mr. Rushing will help achieve its vision of becoming a global leader in healthcare solutions.

Mr. Dewey says he is thrilled to work with the management and leadership of SOHM. He enjoyed his role as a member of the Advisory Board and is eager to take the company to new heights in the coming months and years.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of “Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM’s generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com .

