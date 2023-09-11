Global Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Size to Reach USD 8.96 Billion 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) materials market size is expected to reach USD 8.96 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 3.7% in 2032, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. NVH and vehicle refinement levels influence buying decisions and can be attributed to the steady revenue growth of the automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) materials market. Vehicle design must meet high requirements for Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) performance. Therefore, when creating new car models and components, refinement is one of the key engineering/design aspects that must be taken into consideration. Vehicle noise and vibration refinement offer an overview of the noise and vibration refinement principles, approaches, advanced experimental and modeling techniques, and palliative treatments required in the process of vehicle design, development, and integration to meet noise and vibration standards. For engineers working in the automobile sector who are trying to overcome the technological obstacles in the way of creating quieter, more comfortable cars.

A significant factor that is expected to restrain market revenue growth is the installation of active noise control systems. When NVH levels are decreased, a vehicle's overall weight rises. In order to reduce the levels of NVH in their automobiles, automakers including GM, Ford, BMW, and Toyota have developed unique and extreme approaches. The active noise control system is one such innovation that enables automakers to enhance noise control without adding new NVH components to their vehicles. In order to reduce low-frequency unwanted noise, this technology uses the audio system of the car to transmit sound waves that are identical in amplitude but phase to the original sound.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 6.20 Billion CAGR (2022–2032) 3.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 8.96 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Application, material type, vehicle type, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled BASF SE, DOW, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, 3M, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

The global automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) materials market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective automotive NVH material products. Some major players included in the global automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) materials market report are:

BASF SE

DOW

Covestro AG

Celanese Corporation

3M

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

On 29 November 2022 NN, Inc., a multinational, diversified industrial corporation, and Nylacast Automotive announced their partnership on worm wheel and worm shaft gearsets for Electronic Power Steering (EPS). Together, NN, a producer of worm shafts, and Nylacast, a producer of worm wheels, will provide consumers with a whole worm gearset solution. Millions of modern vehicles across the globe use parts from each business, especially in EPS steering columns and single and dual-pinion steering systems. This partnership provides their customers with a global one-stop shop. For sophisticated Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) solutions, the system operation between the worm wheel and the worm shaft is crucial. This is particularly true as car interiors get even quieter.

On 24 October 2022, Nitto identified Next-generation Mobility, Information Interface, and Human Life as its three key growth business domains to realize a sustainable environment and society. Nitto transformed its business portfolio by strategically allocating management resources to these growth domains. Parker Corporation, which sees great potential for the NVH business in the age of electric vehicles where reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness would be crucial, agreed to purchase Nitto's NVH business in North America and China. Parker will be well-positioned to become a leading solution provider in the global NVH market with the acquisition of Nitto's technological strengths, access to clients, and footprint in North America.

The absorption segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The most common technique for NVH control is the absorption of sound energy by physical structures. How well different materials absorb energy is influenced by intricate interactions between physical and design aspects, including mechanical properties, density, innate structure, component shape, connections, and stress. Vehicle mass reduction can be a zero-sum game for automakers when a light material is directly substituted in an existing design yet greater mass is still required to meet NVH criteria. By including NVH early in the design of a novel material, weight, cost, and energy can all be positively impacted.

The thermoplastic polymers segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The thermoplastic polymer family is categorized broadly as either amorphous or crystalline. The majority of thermoplastics suitable for use as the matrix for high-performance composites exhibit some degree of crystallinity due to this type of structure's higher resistance to chemical attack by field, hydraulic oil, and paint remover. A polymer's behavior at high temperatures determines whether it is thermoplastic or thermosetting. The linear and branching structures of thermoplastic polymers allow them to be flexible at high temperatures and hard at low ones. In contrast, after hardening, thermosetting polymers won't soften when heated since they have cross-linked and networked structures.

The passenger cars segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. According to the European classification system, passenger cars are ‘vehicles designed and built for the carriage of passengers and consisting of no more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat, and having a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tons.’ There are many different types of cars, including sporty, luxurious, family-friendly, small, and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs). Since its invention more than a century ago, the private vehicle has revolutionized modern society by promoting independence and freedom of mobility. Mobility is becoming more and more important due to the increasing distances between locations like home, work, educational institutions, shopping centers, and recreational facilities.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in the region as, in order to increase durability, decrease cabin noise, improve fuel efficiency, and offer extra protection, car manufacturers are putting more and more emphasis on acoustic management and noise reduction in passenger and commercial vehicles using NVH materials. For enhanced vehicle paint protection, BASF introduced RODIM's Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film on August 30, 2022. RODIM, a BASF paint-related company, debuted its brand-new invisible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Paint Protection Film (PPF) in the Asia Pacific region. It provides thorough and enduring protection for automotive coatings. The RODIM TPU PPF will give car owners added security. The product was demonstrated to offer exceptional resilience to nature's elements, such as high temperatures and extensive sun exposure, through an accelerated UV test lasting 3,000 hours. Automobiles can be successfully protected with RODIM TPU PPF from a range of things that can leave stains on the surface, including tree sap, bugs, bird droppings, acid rain, and more.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Absorption Insulation



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Thermoplastic Polymers Engineering Resins Others



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



