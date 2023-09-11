Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size to Reach USD 71.11 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global content delivery network market size was USD 17.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for digital content and high-definition video content and immersive gaming experience with minimum latency and increasing improvement in bounce rate are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Companies are adopting new business models and resilient revenue streams that rely on digitization to modernize businesses. A content delivery network provides site users with quicker content load times, therefore allows web publishers to more page views, traffic spikes, improved customer engagement, and less site abandonment. Each CDN server, also known as edge server, is situated towards the edge of network, placing it near users than the host server. A portion of online content, including HyperText Markup Language (HTML) files, pictures, audio, video, and applications, are stored or cached on each server by host server. Content delivery network enables website publisher to deliver better performance, shorten user load times, and manage its own bandwidth usage and expenses by reducing the distance between this material and users. In addition, rising demand for digital content and increasing improvement in bounce rate are expected to significantly drive revenue growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1603

Moreover, rising demand for high-definition video content and immersive gaming experience with minimum latency is further driving market revenue growth to a greater extent. CDN servers store caches of web content closer to users and thereby reduces latency and improves performance. Fewer data transfers from origin server are made possible via CDN, which lowers an organization's bandwidth usage and expenses, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market to a greater extent.

However, rising concerns about cyber-attacks and breach of sensitive data and issues related to application portability are major factors hampering revenue growth of the market.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 17.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 15.1% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 71.11 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered component, content type, provider type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Verizon, Cloudflare, Inc., Edgio, Fastly, Inc., StackPath, LLC., and Lumen Technologies Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1603

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global content delivery network market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the global content delivery network market report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Akamai Technologies

Verizon

Cloudflare, Inc.

Edgio

Fastly, Inc.

StackPath, LLC.

Lumen Technologies

Strategic Development

On 22nd September 2022, Microsoft Corporation launched Content Delivery Network (CDN) service for private enterprises. This new eCDN will enhance live video streaming quality across the organization with Office 365 compliance. It also works with any HLS-based third-party video platform.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1603

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solutions segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid growth in cloud computing, which in turn, has led to increase in deployment of innovative CDN solutions on cloud.

The dynamic segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Content delivery networks proactively track overall distributed network's operational state and determine appropriate routing for a specific delivery to ensure a quicker and more reliable connection. This is expected rise demand for CDN in dynamic webpages and drive market revenue growth.

The telco CDN segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to increasing penetration of smartphones and rollout 5G network.

The media & entertainment segment accounted for largest share in 2022. This is due to rapid adoption of CDN multimedia coding formats or packets, such as PNG, IFF, MP3, AVI, and H.264/AVC, by media industries. CDN enhances loading times and user experiences, by tailoring delivery according to type of content requested such as normal web content, dynamic content, video streaming, or huge file downloads. This is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment

The North America market accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in 2022. This is due to increasing number of Internet users in countries, such as U.S and Canada, which has led to rising demand for CDN in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/content-delivery-network-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global content delivery network market based on component, content type, provider type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solution Service



Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Static Dynamic



Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Traditional CDN Telco CDN Cloud CDN Peer-to-Peer CDN



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Media & Entertainment Online Gaming Retail and E-commerce E-Learning Healthcare Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Drone Delivery Service Market By Duration (Short and Long Duration), By Range (Short and Long Range), By Package Size (< kilograms, 2-5 kilograms, >5 kilograms), By Application (Food, Retail Good, Postal and Medical Aids Delivery, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Vertical Farming Market , By System (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics), By Type (Aggregate System, Liquid System) By Structure (Building-based, Shipping Container-based), By Equipment, and By Region Forecast to 2030

3D Printing Software and Services Market By Component, By Process, By Application, By Industry Verticals, By Technology, Forecasts to 2027

Blockchain Technology Market By Type (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Provider (Infrastructure), By Application (Banking and Financial Services, Government), Forecasts to 2027

Internet of Things In Agriculture Market , By System (Automation and Control Systems, Sensing and Monitoring Devices, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Chatbots Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Component (Services, Software), By Application (Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance, Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance), By End User, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Closed Loop Marketing Market Analysis By Application Type (Email Marketing, Integrated Web Analytics, Web Analytics, Lead Prioritization, Marketing Database, Web Content Management System, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Content Delivery Network

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights