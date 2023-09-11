[New report] Gourmet Salt Market is estimated to be US$ 2.6 billion by 2032; Increasing Demand for Highly Nutritious Food to Foster Market Growth-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Gourmet Salt Market?

Gourmet salt is often referred to as artisanal or specialty salt, is a category of salt that goes beyond the basic table salt (sodium chloride) commonly used for seasoning and preserving food. Gourmet salts are prized for their unique flavors, textures, colors, and mineral content, making them a popular choice among chefs, food enthusiasts, and those looking to elevate their culinary experiences.

Consumers are becoming more adventurous in their culinary pursuits, seeking unique and authentic flavors. Gourmet Salt Market , with their diverse textures and flavor profiles, cater to this demand, encouraging experimentation in home cooking and fine dining establishments. Gourmet salts are often perceived as a healthier option compared to traditional table salt due to their mineral content and the perception of using natural, minimally processed ingredients.

Key Highlights –

In February 2023, Kolkata-headquartered JK Masale, one of the most premium spices brands in the country, unveils a new gourmet range for its customers. With this brand-new offering, JK Masale forayed into the seasoning business. This product line was developed for food connoisseurs who want to enjoy delectable and nutritious meals at the same time. This recently released product range includes five glass grinders: JK Italian Seasoning, JK Malabar Pepper Mix, JK Black Salt, and JK Himalayan Pink Salt. JK Chilli Flakes and JK Pepper Salt Mix Shaker are two new items that were added to this line of products.

Analyst View –

The increasing popularity of cooking shows, food blogs, and social media platforms that showcase gourmet and artisanal cooking has heightened consumer interest in specialty ingredients like gourmet salts. This trend may persist, driving demand for these products. Gourmet salt manufacturers are continually introducing new and innovative products, such as flavored salts, smoked salts, and salts infused with herbs and spices. These offerings can capture consumer attention and drive sales.

Report scope:

Attributes Details Gourmet Salt Market Value (2022) US$ 1.3Bn Gourmet Salt Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 2.6Bn Gourmet Salt Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 6.8%

Market Growth Factors:

Rising Culinary Awareness: As consumers become more food-savvy and adventurous, there is a growing interest in experimenting with various ingredients, including gourmet salts, to enhance the flavor and presentation of dishes.

As consumers become more food-savvy and adventurous, there is a growing interest in experimenting with various ingredients, including gourmet salts, to enhance the flavor and presentation of dishes. Health and Wellness Trends: Many gourmet salts, such as Himalayan pink salt, are perceived as healthier alternatives to traditional table salt due to their mineral content. This aligns with the trend toward healthier eating habits.

Many gourmet salts, such as Himalayan pink salt, are perceived as healthier alternatives to traditional table salt due to their mineral content. This aligns with the trend toward healthier eating habits. Artisanal and Locally Sourced Products: Consumers are increasingly valuing artisanal and locally sourced products. Gourmet salts often fit into this category, as they are produced in small batches and may be sourced from specific regions.

Consumers are increasingly valuing artisanal and locally sourced products. Gourmet salts often fit into this category, as they are produced in small batches and may be sourced from specific regions. Growth in the Food Service Industry: Fine dining restaurants and gourmet food establishments use gourmet salts to differentiate their offerings and create unique flavor profiles. The growth of the food service industry contributes to the demand for these salts.

Fine dining restaurants and gourmet food establishments use gourmet salts to differentiate their offerings and create unique flavor profiles. The growth of the food service industry contributes to the demand for these salts. Social Media and Food Blogging: The influence of social media and food blogging has led to increased awareness of gourmet ingredients, including salts. Beautifully presented dishes featuring gourmet salts often garner attention on platforms like Instagram.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Positive Impact:

Increased home cooking and baking during lockdowns led to greater experimentation with high-quality ingredients, including gourmet salts.

Online sales of gourmet salts and related products may have surged as consumers turned to e-commerce for specialty ingredients.

Negative Impact:

The closure of restaurants and reduced dining out during the pandemic may have decreased demand for gourmet salts in the food service sector.

Supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges could have affected the availability of certain gourmet salt products, potentially impacting sales.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Gourmet Salt Market:

The prominent players operating in the Gourmet Salt Market includes,

Murray River Salt

Infosa

Cargill, Inc.

Alaska Pure Sea Salt Company

Cheetham Salt Ltd.

Morton Salt, Inc.

Amagansett Sea Salt Co.

Pyramid Salt Pty. Ltd

Maldon Crystal Salt Co.

San Francisco Salt Co.

