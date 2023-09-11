Erthos Signs 180-Megawatt Utility-Scale Project

Tempe, AZ, USA, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utility-scale solar trailblazer, Erthos, today announced it has signed an agreement with Mississippi Energy Developers, Inc. for a 180-MW project near Taylorsville, MS. Erthos now has 18 solar plants under contract nationwide, two of which exceed 100 MW.

The pilot project is being developed by Mississippi Energy Developers, Inc. within Central Mississippi on public trust land. Three K-12 schools will share in the revenue from the power produced by the solar plant.

“This utility-scale pilot project is not a one-off,” says Vince Stewart, CEO of Mississippi Energy Developers, Inc. "We have visited several Mississippi county school districts and identified five other potential solar sites to fill our pipeline of work. This includes two other large utility-scale solar sites plus three smaller-scale projects. All these projects are earmarked for the Earth Mount Solar® PV solution,” says Stewart.

With long ties to Mississippi schools and a vested interest in the local community, Mississippi Energy Developers, Inc. was motivated to deliver a low-cost solar plant that would generate reliable revenue for the conglomerate schools.

“Erthos was the obvious choice,” says Stewart. “Not only did they have the most cost-effective solution we could find — which ultimately means more money for the schools — but they also strengthened our PACE application, potentially making the project even more impactful.”

The Powering Affordable Clean Energy (or PACE) program, which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, was designed to make clean energy more accessible to rural communities throughout the US. If a project is awarded a PACE loan, it can take out federal government loans between $1 million and $100 million, up to 40% of which may be forgiven in the areas Mississippi Energy Developers, Inc. is targeting. This program seeks projects utilizing commercially available technologies, such as the Earth Mount Solar PV system offered by Erthos.

“It’s great to see Earth Mount Solar PV being used to benefit these schools,” says Jim Tyler, CEO of Erthos. “Lower cost of energy means more revenue for the schools and Erthos offers the lowest cost of any source of electricity on the planet.” says Tyler.

Earlier this week, Erthos announced contracts for another 34 MW of new projects across five US states. With over two years of plant operating history and nearly 400 MW of projects under contract, Erthos continues its advance towards mass market adoption.

