Global Optical Amplifier Market Analysis Report 2023: A $1.79 Billion by 2031 - Development of Data Centers and Surging Demand for High Bandwidth Driving Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Amplifier Market By Type, By Function, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The optical amplifier market size was valued at $916.37 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.79 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.9%

An optical amplifier functions as a device that takes in light as an input signal and produces an output signal with high optical power. Laser beams commonly serve as both input and output signals, transmitting as Gaussian beams in fiber or free space. Amplification requires an external energy source and occurs in a gain medium, often requiring pumping. Most optical amplifiers are either electrically or optically pumped.

The report delves into potential opportunities for key players entering the optical amplifier market, along with an extensive market analysis. It outlines current trends, key drivers, and crucial investment areas. Porter's five forces analysis provides insight into industry competition and stakeholder roles in the value chain. The report also highlights strategies adopted by major market players to maintain their market position.

The global optical amplifier market's growth stems from its significance in data centers and the rising demand for such facilities. With the surge in cloud services, e-commerce, and big data analytics, the need for data centers is increasing. Optical amplifiers play a pivotal role in the deployment of smart cities and homes, ensuring seamless transmission of extensive data volumes.

Moreover, the growing bandwidth consumption by companies is another driver for the optical amplifier market. However, the purchase and installation costs of optical amplifiers can be substantial, influenced by varying scenarios. Additionally, the adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is anticipated to open new avenues in the optical amplifier market.

Key players in the optical amplifier market include Broadcom Inc., Coherent Corporation, Furukawa Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Source Photonics, APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH, EMCOR Group Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

These market leaders employ strategies such as new product launches, development, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and business expansion to augment their market share in the global digital multimeter market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the optical amplifier market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing optical amplifier market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the optical amplifier market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global optical amplifier market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Development of data centers to boost demand

Increase in deployment of smart cities and smart homes

Increase in demand for high-speed data transfer

Restraints

High initial investment

Opportunities

Increase in use of Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI)

Key Market Players

IPG Photonics Corporation

NEC Corporation

Source Photonics Inc.

EMCOR Group Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Furukawa Co. Ltd.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Broadcom Inc.

Coherent Corporation

APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH

Key Market Segments

By Type

Semiconductor Optical Amplifier

Fiber Amplifier

Others

By Function

Booster Amplifier

In-line Amplifier

Pre-Amplifier

By Industry Vertical

Others

IT and Telecommunication

Industrial

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9brp9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment