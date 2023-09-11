Global Mobile Travel Booking Market Report 2022-2023 & 2031 with Airbnb, Booking.com, & Expedia Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Travel Booking Market By Application, By Payment Mode, By Tourism Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobile Travel Booking Market is projected to witness remarkable growth, with an anticipated value of $612.5 billion by 2031, demonstrating a compelling CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The driving forces behind this growth are the increased disposable income and the expansion of the middle-class population. As disposable income becomes more accessible, people are inclining towards spending on travel and tourism, elevating the demand for travel-related services.

The rise in middle-class individuals equipped with disposable income has widened the scope of travel affordability, resulting in a surge in travel bookings. This surge has been particularly pronounced in the utilization of online booking platforms, including mobile travel booking apps and mobile-optimized websites, to efficiently plan and book trips.

Additionally, the growth of the global travel and tourism sector, coupled with increased smartphone penetration and internet connectivity, are driving substantial growth factors. Nevertheless, the mobile travel booking market faces a hurdle due to a lack of trust in booking platforms, impeding growth due to security concerns, inaccurate information, hidden fees, and subpar customer service.

However, the tide is turning as consumer awareness about mobile travel booking applications continues to rise. The convenience and flexibility offered by these apps, made more accessible by the popularity of smartphones and mobile devices, are expected to provide ample opportunities for the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Key players within the mobile travel booking sector, such as Airbnb, Inc., Booking.com, Expedia, Inc., and others, are adopting a range of strategies like partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and further establish their positions within the competitive landscape.

This comprehensive analysis of key players' profiles and strategies is instrumental in understanding the dynamics that shape the mobile travel booking market's trajectory. By leveraging strategic partnerships, introducing innovative products, and executing acquisitions, these players are positioning themselves to capitalize on the market's growth potential and consolidate their influence within the industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity

Growth in global travel and tourism industry

Rise in disposable income and middle-class population

Restraints

Competition from traditional travel agents

Lack of trust in mobile travel booking platforms

Opportunities

Technological advancement in the field of tourism and travel

Rise in awareness among consumers pertaining to mobile travel booking applications

Key Market Players

Airbnb, Inc.

Booking.com

Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.

Hostelworld.com Limited

Laterooms

Expedia, inc.

MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD.

Skyscanner Ltd

TripAdvisor LLC

Trip.com

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: MOBILE TRAVEL BOOKING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Vacation Packages

4.3. Accommodation Booking

4.4. Transportation Booking



CHAPTER 5: MOBILE TRAVEL BOOKING MARKET, BY PAYMENT MODE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Debit/Credit Card

5.3. UPI

5.4. E-Wallets



CHAPTER 6: MOBILE TRAVEL BOOKING MARKET, BY TOURISM TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Domestic

6.3. International



CHAPTER 7: MOBILE TRAVEL BOOKING MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast By Region



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Top player positioning, 2021



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcdox9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment