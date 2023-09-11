Zero Liquid Discharge Market is Anticipated to Accumulate USD 3.2 billion by 2031, Expanding at an 11.95% CAGR Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The zero liquid discharge market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register an 11.95% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 3.2 billion.



The growing concern for environmental safety from the release of hazardous wastewater effluents in both developed and developing nations is what is driving the zero liquid discharge industry. To stop the deterioration of water quality, regulatory authorities monitor wastewater discharge limitations in several nations across the world.

In order for industrial units to comply with zero liquid discharge criteria, regulatory organizations have been passing and putting into effect strict regulations and guidelines. Manufacturing facilities and municipal entities are focused on adhering to the mandatory standards and laws established by regulatory organizations, which is driving the market for zero liquid discharge.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market: Key Players



The zero liquid discharge market is concentrated globally, with a few key manufacturers controlling the lion's share of the industry. A number of businesses are investing a lot in thorough research and development, particularly to create environmentally friendly products. Key players' primary tactics include product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global zero liquid discharge market:

Veolia

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Praj Industries

Covestro AG

Aquatech International LLC.

Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Transparent Energy System Private Ltd

Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd.

Dew Envirotech Pvt. Ltd

Arvind Envisol Limited



Key developments in the global zero liquid discharge market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Veolia 2022 Veolia announced the completion of its purchase of the New Suez to the investor group made up of CDC Group, GIP, Meridiam, and CNP assurances for a constant enterprise value. Evoqua Water 2021 Evoqua Water, a pioneer in the design, production, and support of industrial high-purity water purification systems, announced that it has acquired privately held Water Consulting Specialists Inc.

This decision will assist the company in pursuing new business ventures and have a good effect on both the functioning of the organization and the value provided to consumers.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Zero liquid discharge systems are being used by power production firms to treat and recycle produced wastewater and to adhere to environmental standards and laws.

Water produced by the ZLD is utilized for non-potable purposes.

The ZLD method is widely used to recover valuable by-products and lucrative minerals from waste streams, particularly for the treatment of industrial wastewater.

Salinization of sodium sulfate as well as sodium chloride salts has benefited from the usage of ZLD plants.

The mining sector has benefited from the recovery of important and marketable minerals thanks to the implementation of zero liquid discharge water treatment technologies.



Market Trends for Zero Liquid Discharge

The environmental effects of the petrochemical industry are substantial and pervasive. These businesses discharge effluents into the environment, which must be handled since petrochemicals penetrate skin and eventually destroy DNA.

This in turn is encouraging the sector to embrace zero liquid discharge. It is predicted that the end-use industry segment for chemicals and petrochemicals would expand at a sizable CAGR over the projection period.

The textile and food & beverage categories are likely to exhibit a consistent revenue CAGR during the projection period due to the increased usage of ZLD in sugars, distilleries, and other food & beverage sub-sectors.

In 2021, the market for energy & power was worth US$ 463.24 million. It is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 11.70% during the projected period due to an increase in the demand for zero liquid discharge in the energy and power sector.

Global Market for Zero Liquid Discharge: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the zero liquid discharge market in different countries. These are:

The Asia Pacific zero liquid discharge market is anticipated to have the biggest revenue share of the global market during the forecast period. In 2021, the Asia Pacific market was worth US$ 462.09 million. This might be due to the region's limited freshwater resources and the strict environmental regulations that are in place addressing wastewater.

In 2021, the North American market was estimated to be worth US$ 270.38 million. During the projection period, the market in the region is expected to expand significantly at a CAGR of 9.83%.

Comparing the market in Latin America to that in the Middle East and Africa, the latter is a major market for zero liquid discharge, while that region's market is expected to expand quickly.



Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market Segmentation

End-use Industry

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



