Anima Biotech's Webinar Series: Technologies developed to study mRNA life cycle

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the Tech.bio leading developer of the mRNA Lightning platform at the intersection of mRNA biology and AI, announced its second webinar, part of an exclusive mRNA biology webinar series partnered with leading life science media outlets. The webinar titled “Technologies developed to study mRNA life cycle” will be hosted by Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology news (GEN) and will take place on September 12th at 1:00PM EST. To register for the free upcoming webinar, please visit: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=4041324383393643&referrer=Anima



Anima Biotech’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Iris Alroy and Dr. Yoni Steinberger, Head of Drug Discovery, will be accompanied by Dr. Amanda Garner, a world-renowned biologist, and Associate Professor of Medicinal Chemistry and Director of the Interdepartmental Program in Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Michigan. The webinar will explore technologies that enable the investigation of complex cellular process networks through the selective localization and distribution of proteins and mRNAs between cell compartments, involving multiple regulators of translation such as RNA-binding proteins.

Anima Biotech’s webinar series aims to educate about various topics within the mRNA regulatory space, discussing pathways, targets, and approaches on the forefront of the discovery of new small molecule therapeutics. Anima’s first webinar “Exposing Hidden Targets within the mRNA Regulation Space” partnered with Endpoint news, is available for on demand viewing at https://www.animabiotech.com/webinars/exposing-hidden-targets-within-the-mrna-regulation-space. Anima Biotech’s continued partnering with leading life science media outlets aims to maximize the education provided regarding the therapeutic potential of targeting regulators of mRNA biology with small molecules.

About Anima Biotech

Anima is a Tech.Bio company at the intersection of mRNA biology and AI. We are advancing the mRNA Lightning platform for the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and novel mRNA biology targets. Built from the ground up with over a decade of expertise in mRNA biology, the platform integrates mRNA biology with AI imaging technologies to visualize the entire life cycle of mRNA in cells and decode the mRNA biology underlying a disease. Utilizing millions of images from both healthy and diseased cells, we train disease-specific mRNA image analysis neural networks to recognize a disease signature, an mRNA biology pathway that underlies disease phenotype. Our tera-scale mRNA biology lab then conducts high content screening from our optimized library of mRNA modulators, sending the images to our mRNA image neural network to identify active compounds, the molecules that visually alter the mRNA biology signature. Our MOAi technology, the mRNA biology large language model and the Lightning co-pilot work along the process to elucidate the mechanisms of action and molecular targets. Anima’s mRNA Lightning platform is validated by our strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda, and AbbVie across therapeutic areas and a pipeline of 20 drug discovery programs. Anima's wholly owned pipeline of mRNA biology modulators is in Immunology (Lung fibrosis lead compound advancing in preclinical stage), in Oncology (Solid tumors lead compounds entering preclinical stage and additional programs against Lymphoma and Neuroblastoma), in Neuroscience (Alzheimer's disease and Pain). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer-reviewed publications, and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @AnimaBiotech.

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com