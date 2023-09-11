Market Trends and Leading Players in US Contact Lenses Industry: Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, and Cooper Companies Leading the Way

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Contact Lenses Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US contact lenses market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach $4.38 billion in 2028 from $3.18 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Market Scope

This report presents market size and forecast data specifically for the US contact lenses market. The study encompasses revenue generated from contact lenses sales, while services provided by service providers are excluded. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the current market scenario, including market size, forecast, segmentation, and industry trends.

Market Definition

Contact lenses are thin, curved lenses designed to cover the eye surface and correct vision impairments.

Key Highlights

The US contact lenses market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2022 to 2028.

In North America, the US accounted for over 90% of the market share in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as the increasing geriatric population, heightened consumer awareness regarding contact lens usage, a high prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and rising adoption of contact lenses.

Corrective lenses constituted the largest share of 59.13% in 2022 and are expected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for corrective lenses is driven by increasing disease burden, a rise in chronic eye conditions, and a growing geriatric population.

Spherical contact lenses held the highest share of 68.81% in 2022 and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The demand for spherical contact lenses is propelled by factors such as the prevalence of chronic eye conditions, rising preference for contact lenses, and an aging population.

Leading players in the US contact lenses market include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Alcon Inc, The Cooper Companies, HOYA Corp, and EssilorLuxottica SA. These key players focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations with emerging players, and advancements in medical device cleaning and recycling to enhance their market presence.

Report Highlights

Product Segmentation & Forecast

Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic)

Design Type (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal)

Usage Type (Daily Disposable, Frequent Replacement)

Distribution Type (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Eye Care Centers, Online)

Material Type (Silicone Hydrogels, Hydrogels, Others)

Market Structure

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Contact Lenses Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Alcon Inc

The Cooper Companies

HOYA Corp

Essilor Luxottica SA

Menicon Co.Ltd.,

Carl Zeiss Meditec

SynergEyes

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

Medennium

STAAR Surgical Co.,

Contamac U.S., Inc

Visioneering Technologies Inc

Solotica

Sensimed AG

Oculus Private Ltd

NeoVision

Interojo

Clerio Vision

MaxVue Vision

ST.Shine Optical Co.,Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o3e5q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment