Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY, PRTYQ)

On January 17, 2023, Party City abruptly filed for bankruptcy, disclosing the Company’s ongoing liquidity shortfall, its need for loans beyond credit lines available, and its inability to find lenders willing to provide those loans.

On June 9, 2023, Party City further revealed that its audit firm had resigned due to a disagreement about the Company’s decision to not include a “going concern” warning in its third quarter 2022 financial report, which would have alerted investors to the Company’s potential inability to continue as a going concern. Furthermore, the Company also disclosed that there was a “material weakness in internal control over financial reporting” at the time of the third quarter 2022 10-Q.

As a result of these revelations, investors suffered significant losses.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) affirmatively misrepresented that its capital resources “will be adequate to meet our liquidity needs for at least the next 12 months”; (2) omitted that there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (3) downplayed the nature and extent of the Company’s then-existing liquidity problems; (4) omitted that the Company’s existing credit facilities were insufficient to satisfy its operational needs and that it was unable to obtain additional loans in the normal course of business; (5) omitted that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

