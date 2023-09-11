Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size to Reach USD 48.28 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Device Cleaning Market size is expected to reach USD 48.28 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary driving factors driving revenue growth of the market is growing global prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs). Currently, seven patients in high-income countries and 15 patients in low- and middle-income countries are exposed to at least one hospital-acquired infection for every 100 patients in acute-care hospitals. One out of every ten patients will die as a result of their HAI. Antibiotic resistance and HAIs have a significant influence on people's lives. Every year, more than 24% of patients with healthcare-associated sepsis and 52.3% of those in critical care units die. As a result of the increasing frequency of HAIs, medical device cleaning services are in high demand, leading to market revenue growth.

Recent developments in solvent technology have produced more environmentally friendly fluids, reigniting interest in vapor degreaser cleaning. Most recent advances in cleaning fluid technology have been focused on developing safe chemistries that meet both cleanliness demands and environmental limits — that is, they do not contribute to global warming or destroy the ozone layer. Today, advanced cleaning solutions that are both effective and environmentally benign are available. They clean well while also having a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and Ozone Depleting Potential (ODP) profile. These next-generation fluids maintain or potentially increase cleaning uniformity. This reduces scrap and rework, which reduces the number of raw materials needed to complete an order.

Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1742

However, safety concerns related to inadequacy in cleaning process is a key factor expected to restrain market revenue growth. For instance, inadequate reprocessing of medical equipment causes a sizable part of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), despite the presence of reprocessing standards and improvements in device reprocessing techniques. In fact, equipment reprocessing is connected to 22% of all Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), one of the most prevalent kinds of HAI.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 19.50 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 10.5 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 48.28 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Process, application, device type, end-use, region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled STERIS, Getinge AB, Ecolab, 3M, Fortive, Metrex Research, LLC., Integra LifeSciences, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Young Innovations, Inc., Oro Clean Chemie AG. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Check Discount on this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1742

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global medical device cleaning market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective medical device cleaning services. Some major players included in the global medical device cleaning market report are:

STERIS

Getinge AB

Ecolab

3M

Fortive

Metrex Research, LLC.

Integra LifeSciences

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Young Innovations, Inc.

Oro Clean Chemie AG.

Strategic Development

On 23 February 2021, ECRI, one of the world's largest patient safety and independent device assessment organization, and oneSOURCE Document Management Services, an RLDatix firm, and premier healthcare management system announced cooperation to improve medical device safety and healthcare facility responsiveness.

On 17 February 2021, Solvay and Metrex collaborated to assess the chemical resistance of commonly used disinfectants in healthcare settings. The combined study featured CaviWipesTM 2.0, Metrex's newest product, and examined Solvay's high-performance polymers' chemical resistance and capacity to tolerate powerful disinfectants needed to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other healthcare-acquired diseases.

Buy Premium Copy of Medical Device Cleaning Market Growth Report (2023-2030) at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1742

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to increasing need for high-level disinfectants as well as their capacity to inhibit the growth of harmful organisms. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) presently requires validation studies for both disinfection and cleaning. These investigations are essential for the company since they will demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the disinfection method. Prior to validation activities, both the cleaning and disinfection methods must be certified.

The surgical instruments segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to increasing number of surgical operations such as aesthetic surgical procedures and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. For example, in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, 11.36 million plastic surgery procedures and 13.6 million nonsurgical treatments were performed globally. Brazil had the most treatments for which accurate data was available in 2019. In the same year, 1.49 million cosmetic surgery treatments were performed in Brazil, the most prevalent of which were breast augmentation, liposuction, and abdominoplasty. With little more than 1.35 million operations, the United States finished in second. As the number of aesthetic procedures performed globally increases, so does the demand for medical device cleaning.

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to rising number of strategic alliances implemented by leading market players to broaden their product range and infection control capabilities. For example, on 12 May 2022, MTX, a Modern Methods of Construction specialist, collaborated with B. Braun Medical Ltd. and their Aseptic Consulting Service, one of the U.K.'s leading providers of healthcare solutions, to create a complete end-to-end cleanroom solution for NHS and Healthcare clients, enhancing quality, user experience, and essentially assisting in cost reduction within aseptic compounding activities across the U.K. Furthermore, the regional market for medical device cleaning is expected to be driven by stringent government rules regulating the disinfection and cleaning of medical equipment, as well as advantageous reimbursement policies.

To gain access to the complete research report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-cleaning-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical devices cleaning market on the basis of process, application, device type, end-use, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Disinfection Automatic Cleaning Manual Cleaning Presoaking



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Surgical Instruments Endoscopes Ultrasound Probes Dental Instruments Others



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Critical Devices Semi-Critical Devices Non-Critical Devices



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostics Centers Dental Hospitals and Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Clinical Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Safety, Efficacy, Validation), By Disease (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Immunological Diseases), By Application, By Region, Forecast to 2027

Cell and Gene Therapy Market By Indication (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Inherited Retinal Disease, Large B-Cell Lymphoma, ADA-SCID), By Vector Type (Lentivirus, AAV, Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus, Modified Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenovirus, Non-Viral Plasmid Vector), Forecasts to 2027

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market By Type (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle), By Technique (Joint replacement, Osteotomy, Arthroscopy, Resurfacing), By Application (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Forecasts to 2027

Operating Room Integration Systems Market By Device Type (Audio Video Management System, Display System, Documentation Management System), By End-Use, By Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery), Forecasts to 2027

Companion Diagnostics Market By Technology (Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Genetic Sequencing), By Disease Indication (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Skin Cancer), By Application (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Region, Forecasts to 2017-2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Medical Device Cleaning Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights