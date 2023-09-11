SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Johnson Fistel Announces a Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LESL) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities within the class period. Investors who acquired securities during the class period, February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) are encouraged to review the following information.



Complaint Allegations: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company prolonged the inflated customer demand by warning customers that Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling. As a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until November 7, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

