The Emergency Medicine Community Will Come Together for ACEP23

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency physicians, researchers, and health care leaders will meet October 9-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for ACEP23, the world’s largest emergency medicine conference, presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). Members of the media are encouraged to attend for free and can register by clicking here.

Media onsite can attend public presentations and audit an extensive roster of courses taught by emergency physician experts on the most innovative, timely, and high-risk topics in emergency medicine, including stroke, wilderness medicine, heart emergencies, pediatric and geriatric emergencies, infectious disease, and more. Course times and availability are subject to change.

ACEP23 registration includes access to the Research Forum, which features more than 440 abstracts and presentations by researchers and practitioners from 15 countries. Research Forum abstracts will be published in a special supplement to Annals of Emergency Medicine and will be available on request. Interviews are available with ACEP leaders, physician faculty, speakers, and research authors.

ACEP23 Keynote Sessions

Opening General Session: You vs. Your Brain

Helena Boschi, PhD, MSc

October 9 | 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET

Dr. Helena Boschi, world renowned applied neuroscience psychologist, discusses how the brain takes shortcuts in high-pressure situations that lead to cognitive distortions and biased thinking. She shares tips based on neuroscience and behavioral economics principles to help emergency physicians improve their decision-making on shift, online and in the world.

Closing General Session: Private Equity, Group Structure & Other Holiday Dinner Topics

Lawton R. Burns, PhD, MBA

October 11 | 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

It is time for a candid conversation about the business of emergency medicine. Dr. Lawton R. Burns, professor of management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, summarizes private equity trends in health care. Next a panel discussion will feature emergency physicians’ perspectives on residency, academia, small and large groups, and the challenges in today’s workforce. The session will also include audience interaction with live Q&A.

ACEP23 Featured Lectures

Inclusive Cardiovascular Care: The Time for Equity is Now

October 9 | 12:30 - 1:20 pm

Deborah B. Diercks, MD, MSc, FACEP; Tarlan Hedayati, MD, FACEP; Brian Parker, MD MS

Uncharted Waters: Navigating Post-Roe Practice

October 9 | 1:30 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.

Alison J Haddock, MD, FACEP; Diana Nordlund, DO, JD, FACEP

A Primer and Discussion on Emergency Medicine Employment Models

October 10 | 12:30 p.m. - 1:20 pm

Jim Adams, MD; Christopher Kang, MD, FACEP; Tracy G. Sanson, MD, FACEP; Robert W. Strauss, MD, FACEP

Enhancing Clinical Operations: Using Data to Work Smarter and Not Harder

October 11 | 9:00 a.m. - 9:50 am

Deborah B. Diercks, MD, MSc, FACEP

Combating Compassion Fatigue in the Increasingly Stressful ED Environment

October 11 | 12:30 p.m. - 1:20 pm

Marie-Carmelle Elie, MD, FACEP, FCCM

For more information about ACEP23 visit www.acep.org/ACEP23.

###

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.