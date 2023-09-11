RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Three New Hires

Lexington, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce three new hires. Kameron Hoyle is an incoming Audit Associate; Syed Hamza Iftikhar is an incoming Junior Audit Associate; and Marie Yarbrough is an incoming Associate Auditor.

Hoyle is an Audit Associate in RH’s Lexington, N.C. office. He is originally from Thomasville, N.C. and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina Greensboro in Greensboro, N.C.

Iftikhar is an incoming Junior Audit Associate in RH’s Karachi, Pakistan office. He received his BBA in marketing from the Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology in Karachi, Pakistan. Iftikhar is a native of Karachi, Pakistan.

Yarbrough also joins RH’s Lexington office as an Associate Auditor. She is currently working towards her associate degree in applied science for business administration from Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, N.C. Yarbrough is a native of Lexington, N.C.

“RH CPAs is thrilled to welcome Kameron, Syed and Marie,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We are dedicated to growing our team in all offices and excited to have the opportunity to work with these three great individuals. We are all looking forward to this next chapter for RH CPAs.”

“The continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###