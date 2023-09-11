Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in IBM/Janssen CarePath Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBM / Janssen CarePath recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around August 2, 2023, that potentially impacted the personal information of over a million patients. The information potentially impacted in the breach included: contact information, date of birth, health insurance information, medications, and healthcare conditions.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against IBM / Janssen CarePath related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient or member receiving services from IBM / Janssen CarePath, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from IBM / Janssen CarePath that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

