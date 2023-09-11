Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market Predicted to Reach USD 497.4 million by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 497.4 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems is expected to close at US$ 254.4 million .



The increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions such as neonatal respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary hypertension, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) has driven the demand for inhaled nitric oxide therapy.

Competitive Landscape

The global inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of manufacturers.

Mallinckrodt

Santair AE

VERO Biotech

Linde plc

Beyond Air, Inc.

SLE

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Air Liquide Healthcare

International Biomedical

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Key Developments in the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is one of the prominent players in the inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market. They manufacture INOmax, a widely used inhaled nitric oxide therapy system for the treatment of neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure.

is one of the prominent players in the inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market. They manufacture INOmax, a widely used inhaled nitric oxide therapy system for the treatment of neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Bellerophon Therapeutics is another key player known for its INOpulse system, which delivers inhaled nitric oxide for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other pulmonary diseases. They were actively involved in clinical trials and research to expand the applications of inhaled nitric oxide therapy.

is another key player known for its INOpulse system, which delivers inhaled nitric oxide for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other pulmonary diseases. They were actively involved in clinical trials and research to expand the applications of inhaled nitric oxide therapy. Praxair, Inc. offered nitric oxide gas for use in medical applications. They provided nitric oxide delivery systems to hospitals and healthcare facilities for the treatment of conditions like acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

offered nitric oxide gas for use in medical applications. They provided nitric oxide delivery systems to hospitals and healthcare facilities for the treatment of conditions like acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Vero Biotech developed and commercialized a portable inhaled nitric oxide delivery system called the iNOvent. This device was designed for use in a variety of clinical settings, including neonatal and pediatric care.

The high incidence of hypoxemic respiratory failure, the effectiveness of inhaled nitric oxide in treating the condition, and the availability of inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems are bolstering the market demand.

The focus on neonatal care and efforts to reduce neonatal mortality rates have contributed to the growth of the iNO Delivery System market. Inhaled nitric oxide is often used in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) to treat newborns with hypoxic respiratory failure.

Increasing consumer awareness and healthcare spending, both by governments and individuals, has allowed for the adoption of advanced therapies like inhaled nitric oxide, drive the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market was valued at US$ 241.3 million

In terms of type, the pediatrics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Neonatal and baby respiratory diseases are treated with inhaled nitric oxide.

Based on application, the hypoxemic respiratory failure treatment segment is expected to account for the largest global inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market share coming years.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, as hospitals are often the first point of contact for patients with respiratory conditions that require treatment with inhaled nitric oxide delivery

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increase in the incidence of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) and other respiratory conditions and technological advancements in INO delivery systems are expected to accelerate market expansion.

Technological advancements in inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems, such as the development of portable and easy-to-use devices that can deliver precise concentrations of inhaled nitric oxide (INO) to patients, present significant opportunities in the market.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period . The growth of the market in the region is attributed to a strong presence in pharmaceuticals, healthcare infrastructure, and research and development activities. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, including neonatal conditions and pulmonary hypertension, drove the demand for inhaled nitric oxide therapy in the region.

The growth of the market in the region is attributed to a strong presence in pharmaceuticals, healthcare infrastructure, and research and development activities. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, including neonatal conditions and pulmonary hypertension, drove the demand for inhaled nitric oxide therapy in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to capture significant market share in the next few years. The Asia-Pacific region exhibited substantial growth potential due to its large population and increasing healthcare expenditure. Efforts taken by governments and healthcare organizations to improve access to and availability of INO delivery systems and treatments, especially in rural and underserved areas, are driving market expansion in the region.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market – Key Segments

Type

Pediatric

Adult

Application

Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure Treatment

Acute Vasoreactivity Testing

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) Treatment

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



