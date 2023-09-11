Canada’s Only National Convention for Carbon Capture Returns to Edmonton September 12- 14, 2023

Calgary, ALTA, Canada, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, ALTA - (September 11, 2023) dmg events presents Carbon Capture Canada, the only national event dedicated to Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS.) This year's event is co-hosted by Edmonton Global and industry co-hosts Alberta Carbon Grid, Pembina and TC Energy. Over 4,000 key industry stakeholders, leaders in CCUS and Government officials will gather at the Edmonton Convention Centre (9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton, AB) from September 12 - 14, 2023. With Canada placing a strong focus on decarbonization, this convention will showcase the current technology and explore investment opportunities and CCUS regulations in Canada. This year's edition features an expanded sold-out exhibition, a business conference with over 150 speakers, an awards gala with over 19 final nominees and two site tours exploring the Quest Carbon Capture and Storage Facility, and the Alberta Carbon Trunkline. Media are requested to register before September 12 HERE for a media pass granting full access to the event.

“We are excited to welcome professionals from around the world to Edmonton at Carbon Capture Canada,” says Nick Samain, Senior Vice President of dmg events. “This international convention serves as a dynamic platform for showcasing technology and exploring new avenues for global market growth in CCUS.”

This year’s conference is hosted by Jesse Schewchuk, Founder and CEO of Modern Muse Media and has an exciting line-up of speakers including: the Honourable Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith, Brian Jean, Minister of Energy, Government of Alberta; Breanne Fox, Director, Commercial Management & Carbon Technologies, Capital Power; Corwyn Bruce, Project Director, CCUS, Edmonton CCUS Project, Heidelberg Materials; Chad Cathcart, Director – Research, Stelco; Curtis Cymbaluk, Senior Manager, Carbon Removal and Utilization, Cenovus Energy; Stephanie Voysey, Head of Sustainability and Environment, Western Canada, Lafarge; Ron Hoffmann, Vice President, Business Development, Six Ring Inc; Candice Paton, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Enhance Energy; Mark Plamondon, Executive Director, Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association; Jon Isley, Executive Director, Process Technology, Fluor; Spencer Schecht, Senior Client Engagement Lead, Global CCS Institute; Grace Meikle, Technology Strategy Lead, Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA); Lars-Erik Gaertner, Director of Business Development & Sales, Linde; Erin Romanchuk, Director, External Relations & Partnerships, Energy Futures Lab; Adlai Majer, Director, New Energy, Whitecap Resources Inc; Jochem Kamstra, Director of Sustainability, Siemens Energy; David Yiptong, Regional Director, Alberta, Foresight Canada; Kevin Webb, Lead Engineer, Total Energies; Jaeson Cardiff, Chief Executive Officer, Clean02; Stig Brustad, SVP Technology, Carbon Circle; Madison Savilow, Chief of Staff, Carbon Upcycling; Christophe Owttrim, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation, Emissions Reduction Alberta; John Zhou, Chief Cleantech Officer & VP, Clean Resources, Alberta Innovates; Kelly Newnham, Senior Vice President, New Markets, Worley; Robert Whyte, VP Projects, Carbon Capture inc; Erik Petursson, Director of Commercial, Entropy.

To see the full list of conference speakers please visit the conference website.

This year's convention will include several exciting and innovative events. Features include:

Industry Night Reception held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Sponsored by Capital Power, Enbridge, Pathway Alliance and Worley, this exclusive event is designed to provide attendees with the perfect opportunity to connect with industry professionals, exchange ideas, and forge valuable partnerships. Located at each knowledge bar, CCUS professionals will come together for the ultimate networking experience at the industry bar. Enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and an evening of networking with the CCUS community.

Young Women in Energy presents the Young Women in CCE Networking Event where attendees will have the opportunity to expand their network, gain inspiration from experts in the field, and forge meaningful connections with fellow carbon capture enthusiasts. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available.

The Carbon Capture Canada Awards will be held on September 13, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The evening is hosted by Rachel Gregory and will include a chef-driven multi-course dinner, wine and high-calibre networking and celebration. Awards will be presented in categories for Carbon Capture Projects, Carbon Capture Startups, Innovation in CCUS Technology, CCUS Leader of the Year, Carbon Storage and Emerging CCUS Leadership. Tickets are available.

Site Tours allow participants to visit facilities surrounding Edmonton that showcase some of the most high-profile projects and companies in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland. This year’s tours include the Shell Quest Site Tour and the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line hosted by Wolf Midstream. Both tours are sold out.

For more information on how to participate in the Carbon Capture Canada Convention, please visit Carbon Capture Canada.

The event runs Tuesday, Sept 12th - Thursday, Sept.14th. Over 4000 industry stakeholders will be in attendance. The full schedule is HERE



Please let us know if you want to attend as a media - Register HERE.