DSM: Notification of major holdings

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Notification of major holdings

11 September 2023

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC





1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X

Other (please specify):

Reduced voting rights of issuer following transaction in own shares

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Foresight Group LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc - Ventures share class

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 08.09.2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11.09.2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 22.02% 0.00 22.02% 10,388,813

Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 21.04% 0.00 21.04%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF0SCX52 10,388,813 n/a 22.02% n/a

SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,388,813 22.02%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights

n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a