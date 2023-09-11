Cutting Balloons Market likely to Record 5.6% CAGR to Surpass US$ 725.9 Million by 2033, finds FMI Study

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cutting balloons market was estimated at US$ 400.2 million in 2022, and by 2033, it is anticipated to be worth US$ 725.9 million. With a value share of almost 42.1%, drug-coated cutting balloons led the global market for the product in 2022. From 2023 to 2033, they are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of over 6.0%.



The cutting balloons market is a segment within the medical devices industry that focuses on the production and distribution of cutting balloon catheters. These specialized medical tools are used in various minimally invasive procedures, particularly in the field of interventional cardiology.

Tap into our Exclusive Market Highlights with your Sample Copy: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17910

Cutting balloon catheters have tiny blades or microsurgical scissors attached to their surface, allowing physicians to make controlled incisions or cuts in narrowed or blocked blood vessels during procedures like angioplasty. This technique aids in expanding the vessel and enhancing blood flow.

Over the next decade, the cutting balloons market is poised for significant growth. Technological advances in medical devices, such as the development of more precise and efficient cutting mechanisms, will lead to enhanced performance and outcomes. Additionally, the high rate of adoption of minimally invasive techniques, like cutting balloons, is contributing to the market's expansion. These techniques offer patients quicker recovery times, reduced hospital stays, and minimized risks compared to traditional open surgeries.

As the global healthcare landscape continues to prioritize patient comfort and swift recovery, the demand for cutting balloons and other minimally invasive tools is projected to rise. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with increasing healthcare awareness, further bolsters this trend.

Continuous research and innovation are likely to bring about improvements in cutting balloon designs, enabling them to be applied across a broader range of medical conditions. Consequently, the cutting balloons market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming decade, fueled by technological advancements, the surge in minimally invasive procedures, and the ongoing drive for enhanced patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways:

By product, drug-coated cutting balloons accounted for the dominant share in the global cutting balloons market, with a valuation of US$ 168.5 Million in 2022. The drug-coated cutting balloons are set for rapid growth due to direct drug delivery, reduced stent reliance, and validated efficacy for coronary artery disease treatment.

With a valuation of US$ 234.1 Million in 2022, the application in coronary artery disease accounted for a significant portion of the global cutting balloons market. Cutting balloons for the treatment of coronary artery disease uses microsurgical blades to precisely modify plaque, lowering risks and enhancing results.

Hospitals held the prominent end-user market share in the global cutting balloons market in 2022, growing rapidly with a CAGR of 5.8% in the predicted period. Hospitals play a pivotal role as key consumers in the global coronary artery disease market, providing essential detection, treatment, and patient care.

North America maintained the predominant regional position in the global cutting balloons market in 2022, with a revenue share of 39.2% owed to large patient pool and growing cardiovascular surgical procedures.

Cutting Balloons Drives Market Size:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2017 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value, Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC countries, Türkiye, Northern Africa and South Africa. Key Market Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Key Companies Profiled Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

Cordis

Medtronic

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Spectranetics (Philips Healthcare)

Terumo Corporation

TriReme Medical, LLC (QT Vascular Ltd.)

Vascular Concepts Limited Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives





Research Methodology Simplified! Request for our Comprehensive Report Methodology:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17910

Cutting Balloons Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Drug-coated

Conventional

Scoring



By Application:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

By End User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Neurointerventional Devices Market Analysis: Global neurointerventional devices market is expected to project a significant growth CAGR value of about 4.7% from 2022 to 2030, with an estimated market value of around US$ 2.5 Billion as of 2022.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Growth: Global demand for interventional cardiology devices is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032). The interventional cardiology devices market is expected to be valued at US$ 16.4 Billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 36.9 Billion by 2032.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market Demand: Increasing from US$ 450.5 Million in 2022 to US$ 902.2 Million by 2032, the global kidney stone extraction market is expected to display a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032. The CAGR was valued at 6% from 2016 to 2021.

Micro Balloon Catheter Market Trends: The anticipated size of the micro balloon catheter market in 2022 was US$ 286.7 million and is estimated to be US$ 295.8 million in 2023.

Dual Balloon Angioplasty Catheter Market Outlook: The global dual balloon angioplasty catheter market was valued at US$ 199.8 million in 2022. In 2023, this overall market value is projected to reach US$ 204.9 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube