Smart Helmet Market is estimated to be US$ 1926.0 million by 2032; Rising Incidence of Accidental Cases to Foster the Industrial Growth – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of “ Smart Helmet Market accounted for US$ 434.9 Million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1926.0 Million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.1%”

Market Overview:

Smart Helmet is an advanced wearable technology designed to provide enhanced safety, communication, and functionality to the wearer, often in environments where head protection is required. Combining traditional helmet features with cutting-edge electronics, sensors, and communication systems, smart helmets offer a wide range of capabilities that cater to various industries and activities.

The expansion of Smart Helmet Market has been largely influenced by the increase in traffic accidents. By tracking users' speed, blinking, and tiredness, the Smart Helmet prevents accidents and issues warning bells to prevent them by requesting aid via calls or texts in the event of mishaps. In industries such as construction, manufacturing, and mining, the demand for smart helmets is growing due to their ability to provide real-time safety alerts, monitor workers' health and conditions, and facilitate communication in noisy and hazardous environments.

What are the recent Key Highlights in the Smart Helmet Market?

In February 2023, MapmyIndia has also launched two smart helmet kits that can be used with traditional helmets to offer an improved user experience. Navisor and Navaudio are the two kits that the firm has released. With the help of these two gadgets, users may convert their standard helmets into smart ones that provide visible LED and audible cues while driving. Augmented reality (AR) is used by the Navisor to provide visual navigational signals. Additionally, it has an SOS sensor, crash detection, and a battery life of up to 12 hours. On the other hand, Navudio enables users to take calls, receive voice guidance while driving, and receive audio navigation. For an introductory price of 2,990 each, the two devices have been released, and the combined price is $5,490.

Report Scope:



Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Smart Helmet Market Value (2022) US$ 434.9Mn



Smart Helmet Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 1926.0Mn



Smart Helmet Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 15.1% Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - Half-Face, Full-Face, Hard-Hat

By Component - Camera, Navigation, Communication, and Others

By End-Users - Healthcare, Industrial, Construction, Consumer, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Smart Helmet Market?

The integration of smart helmets into the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem allows for seamless connectivity with other devices and systems. This integration enhances data sharing, remote monitoring, and control functionalities. Smart helmets are finding applications in sports such as cycling, skiing, motorcycling, and snowboarding. They offer features like navigation, communication, impact detection, and even augmented reality displays for an enhanced user experience.

What are the key technological advancements in smart helmet displays, and how are they improving the user experience?

Key technological advancements in smart helmet displays are revolutionizing the user experience in several ways. Some of these advancements include:

High-Resolution AR Displays: Smart helmets now incorporate high-resolution Augmented Reality (AR) displays, which provide wearers with clear and detailed information overlaid onto their field of view.

Smart helmets now incorporate high-resolution Augmented Reality (AR) displays, which provide wearers with clear and detailed information overlaid onto their field of view. Wide Field of View (FOV): Advanced smart helmets offer a wider field of view, allowing wearers to perceive more information at once. This broader FOV improves situational awareness, making it particularly valuable in applications like cycling, motorcycling, and construction, where awareness of the surroundings is crucial.

Advanced smart helmets offer a wider field of view, allowing wearers to perceive more information at once. This broader FOV improves situational awareness, making it particularly valuable in applications like cycling, motorcycling, and construction, where awareness of the surroundings is crucial. Improved Transparency: Smart helmet displays have made significant strides in transparency, making the AR information appear more seamlessly integrated into the real-world environment.

Smart helmet displays have made significant strides in transparency, making the AR information appear more seamlessly integrated into the real-world environment. Customizable Interfaces: Many smart helmets now feature customizable AR interfaces, allowing users to tailor the displayed information to their specific needs and preferences. This adaptability ensures that users receive the most relevant data for their tasks, enhancing usability.

Many smart helmets now feature customizable AR interfaces, allowing users to tailor the displayed information to their specific needs and preferences. This adaptability ensures that users receive the most relevant data for their tasks, enhancing usability. Voice and Gesture Controls: Smart helmets increasingly incorporate voice recognition and gesture controls, enabling users to interact with the device hands-free.

Smart helmets increasingly incorporate voice recognition and gesture controls, enabling users to interact with the device hands-free. Integration with IoT and Sensors: Smart helmets are being equipped with IoT connectivity and a wide array of sensors, including GPS, accelerometers, and environmental sensors.

Smart helmets are being equipped with IoT connectivity and a wide array of sensors, including GPS, accelerometers, and environmental sensors. Enhanced Safety Features: Technological advancements have also led to improved safety features, such as real-time hazard warnings and collision detection. These features provide users with immediate alerts and assistance in critical situations, further enhancing their safety.

Who are the key players or vendors in the Smart Helmet Market?

Forcite Helmet System Pty. Ltd.

Daqri LLC.

Nand Logic Corp.

LIVALL Tech Co. Ltd.

Sena Technologies Inc.

Fusar Technologies Inc.

360fly Inc.

Lifebeam Technologies Ltd.

JARVISH Inc.

Lumos Helmet World

How are smart helmets contributing to the development of smart cities and improved urban mobility solutions?

Smart helmets are contributing to the development of smart cities and improved urban mobility by enhancing safety for commuters through features like accident detection, providing integrated navigation and traffic data, connecting with public transport systems, and promoting sustainable mobility options like cycling and scooter sharing. They also assist in traffic management and infrastructure development, enable emergency response, and engage users in sharing valuable data for more informed urban planning. These helmets help create safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly urban environments.

How do smart helmets contribute to the reduction of workplace accidents and injuries in industries like construction and manufacturing?

Smart helmets significantly contribute to reducing workplace accidents and injuries in industries like construction and manufacturing through the following mechanisms:

Real-Time Hazard Detection: Smart helmets use sensors to identify potential workplace hazards, such as moving machinery or unsafe conditions. They alert wearers in real-time, allowing immediate corrective actions.

Smart helmets use sensors to identify potential workplace hazards, such as moving machinery or unsafe conditions. They alert wearers in real-time, allowing immediate corrective actions. Enhanced Situational Awareness: Augmented reality (AR) displays provide workers with crucial information about their surroundings, equipment status, and safety guidelines, helping them make informed decisions and avoid accidents.

Augmented reality (AR) displays provide workers with crucial information about their surroundings, equipment status, and safety guidelines, helping them make informed decisions and avoid accidents. Communication and Collaboration: Smart helmets enable real-time communication among workers and supervisors, ensuring quick reporting of unsafe conditions and coordination of tasks to prevent accidents.

Smart helmets enable real-time communication among workers and supervisors, ensuring quick reporting of unsafe conditions and coordination of tasks to prevent accidents. Data Collection and Analysis: These helmets collect workplace data for analysis, identifying trends and risks that can be addressed proactively to prevent accidents.

What is the environmental impact of smart helmets, and are there sustainable alternatives?

Environmental Impact:

Production: The manufacturing of smart helmets involves the extraction and processing of raw materials, energy consumption, and emissions. The production process may generate waste and contribute to carbon emissions. Energy Consumption: Smart helmets typically rely on batteries to power their electronic components. Continuous battery charging and use can result in energy consumption and carbon emissions, depending on the energy source.

Sustainable Alternatives:

Eco-Friendly Materials: Manufacturers can explore the use of sustainable and recyclable materials in smart helmet production. This includes materials like bio-plastics, recycled metals, and renewable resources. Energy Efficiency: Designing smart helmets with energy-efficient components and power management systems can extend battery life and reduce energy consumption.

Conclusion:

In summary, smart helmets offer significant safety and productivity advantages in industries like construction and manufacturing. They detect hazards, enhance awareness, and improve communication. However, their production and energy consumption pose environmental challenges. Sustainable alternatives, such as eco-friendly materials and responsible disposal, can mitigate these issues and ensure a balance between technological advancement and environmental responsibility.

Key Questions Asked in Report:

What is the current size and growth trajectory of the global smart helmet market, and what are the driving factors behind this growth? What are the primary applications and industries where smart helmets are gaining traction, and what unique features are they offering to these sectors? Who are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the smart helmet market, and what are their market shares and competitive advantages? What technological advancements are shaping the smart helmet industry, and how are these innovations improving user safety and functionality? What are the regulatory and certification requirements for smart helmets in different regions, and how do these standards impact market entry and acceptance?

