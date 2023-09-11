WellSpark Health Earns Recognition on Ragan's Workplace Wellness Hot List for 2023

Farmington, Conn., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpark Health (WellSpark), a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company and part of the EmblemHealth family, is thrilled to announce its recognition on Ragan's Workplace Wellness Hot List for 2023. The prestigious accolade serves as a testament to WellSpark's commitment to excellence, innovation, and transformation in the realm of workplace wellbeing for its customers.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to not only be recognized by Ragan for our work in the employee wellbeing industry but also for the chance to share our story and mission of addressing the unique, multi-faceted needs of the modern worker," said Andi Campbell, President of WellSpark Health.

Ragan's Workplace Wellness Hot List Awards recognizes the companies that provide the top employee wellness solutions for their clients. Honorees landing on the list for 2023 were recognized at a luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Grand Hyatt in Denver. This special event—part of Ragan's Employee Experience & Wellness Conference—brought together industry professionals and companies to recognize and honor the exceptional achievements within the employee wellness realm.

Learn about the event and honorees here.

Out of an exceptionally competitive field, WellSpark Health emerged as a standout, solidifying its position as a leader in the workplace wellbeing industry.

WellSpark utilizes a comprehensive approach to address the biological, psychological, and social issues employees face today. By addressing employees' unmet health needs, WellSpark also helps employers manage the business issues associated with the wellbeing of their workforce.

"Congratulations to WellSpark for its outstanding achievement in being recognized on the Workplace Wellness Hot List Awards for 2023," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Ragan's and PR Daily's Awards programs. "Your dedication to promoting a healthy and thriving workplace sets a remarkable example for organizations everywhere."

WellSpark Health has been recognized for its accomplishment in a special write-up on Ragan's internationally-read news website.

About WellSpark:

WellSpark Health, a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company, delivers a full suite of customized programs designed to support the modern workforce in achieving their personal well. Working with WellSpark, employers create a culture of health motivating employees to engagement and enduring change. This ultimately leads to mitigating future healthcare costs, improving productivity and engagement, and reducing absenteeism. Based in Connecticut, WellSpark serves public and private sector employers throughout the United States. WellSpark is part of the EmblemHealth family of companies. For more information, visit wellsparkhealth.com.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily:

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.