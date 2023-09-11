BUREAU VERITAS - Number of shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2023

REGULATED INFORMATION
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – September 11, 2023
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF
Issuer: Bureau Veritas
|Date
|Number of shares(1)
|Number of voting rights
|31/08/2023
|453,799,520
|Theoretical number of voting rights: 623,967,182
Number of exercisable voting rights: 623,753,878
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2023.
