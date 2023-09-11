Behavioral Biometrics Market is estimated to be US$ 4.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Behavioral Biometrics? How big it is Behavioral Biometrics?
Behavioral biometrics is a field of biometric authentication that focuses on identifying individuals based on their unique behavioral patterns and traits. Unlike traditional biometrics, such as fingerprints or iris scans, which rely on physical characteristics, behavioral biometrics leverage the distinct and consistent behavioral attributes exhibited by individuals.
Behavioral biometrics heavily rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze and recognize behavioral patterns accurately. As these technologies continue to advance, the accuracy and reliability of behavioral biometric systems are expected to improve, further driving Behavioral Biometrics Market growth.
Recent Key Highlights in the Behavioral Biometrics Market:
- In February 2022, Security solutions provider Appgate launched a new behavioral biometrics service designed to identify and predict fraudulent activity online without slowing down user experiences. To comprehend how users interact with their keyboard and mouse during a specific online session, the system makes use of behavioral analysis and machine learning technology. The software infrastructure creates a biometric baseline of user activity, which it uses as the foundation for all subsequent interactions. According to reports, it can also spot anomalies and automatically modify authentication strength to safeguard people and data.
Report Scope:
|Attribute
|Details
|Base year for estimation
|2020
|Forecast period
|2020 – 2030
|Market representation
|Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030
|Market Segmentation
|By Components- Services and Software
By Application – Risk & Compliance Management, Identity & Access Management, and Fraud Detection & Prevention Management
By Organization size– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises
By Deployment model- Cloud and On-Premises
By vertical - BFSI, Retail, and e-Commerce, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Telecommunications, and Others (Education, Real Estate, and Travel)
|Regional scope
|North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Seeking Access to the Report: Request for Sample Copy:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/150
(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
- Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.
- The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
- About 209+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
- Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request
- Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023
- Includes Tables and figures have been updated
- The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Prophecy Market Insights research methodology
What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Behavioral Biometrics Market?
The increasing reliance on mobile devices and online services for various activities, including banking, shopping, and healthcare, has created a need for secure and convenient authentication methods. Behavioral biometrics can provide frictionless authentication experiences, which are essential in the mobile and online domains. Data privacy regulations, such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California, are pushing organizations to adopt stronger authentication and data protection measures.
Download Our Informative PDF Brochure Today:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/150
What emerging trends and innovations are shaping the future of the Behavioral Biometrics Market?
Emerging trends and innovations are shaping the future of the Behavioral Biometrics Market. Key developments include continuous authentication, deep learning and AI advancements for accuracy, multimodal biometrics for robust security, integration with mobile and IoT devices, behavioral analytics for insights, adoption of Zero Trust security, enhanced privacy and GDPR compliance, blockchain integration for transparency, liveness detection to prevent fraud, and expanding cross-industry adoption. These trends collectively contribute to the growth and evolution of the market, enhancing cybersecurity and user authentication capabilities.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Unmatched Quality: Our product sets high standards for durability and performance.
- Save Time: Streamline workflow with user-friendly software for time savings.
- Cost Savings: Reduce operational costs and maximize profitability.
- Enhanced Security: State-of-the-art features protect data and assets for peace of mind.
- Stay Innovative: Embrace cutting-edge technology to stay ahead in your industry.
- Boost Creativity: Unleash creative potential for innovation and excellence.
- Increase Productivity: Achieve higher output and efficiency with our tools.
- Expert Support: Our dedicated customer support ensures a seamless experience.
Which Companies Stand Out as Key Players in Behavioral Biometrics Market?
- FST Biometrics
- Callsign
- SecuredTouch
- NoPassword
- ID Finance
- Pinn Technologies
- UnifyId
- AimBrain
- Zighra
- AuthenWare
- XTN
- Sentegrity
- BioCatch
- Nethone
- IBM
- Nuance Communications
- EZMCOM
- SecureAuth
- Unbotify
- Mastercard
Conclusion:
The Behavioral Biometrics Market is on a growth trajectory, driven by the increasing sophistication of cybersecurity threats. Innovations in AI and continuous authentication will enhance security. As IoT expands, behavioral biometrics will adapt. Privacy and compliance will remain critical. This technology not only bolsters security but also has broader applications, promising a transformative impact on digital authentication, identity verification, and fraud prevention.
Explore More Insights:
- Healthcare Biometric Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
- Biometric Technology Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
- Fraud Detection and Prevention Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com
Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube