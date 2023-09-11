Meet the Brilliant Collaborators Behind Benjamin Moore and Luxe Interiors + Design’s Faces of Design 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Moore and Luxe Interiors + Design today unveiled the remarkable teams starring in the second annual Faces of Design program.



At the heart of impactful design lies a crucial, often unsung element: collaboration. Nowhere is this more beautifully demonstrated than in the dynamic interplay between an interior designer and a paint contractor. Once the designer meticulously selects the perfect hue to harmonize with the architecture, materials, furnishings, and accessories of their project, the skilled paint contractor takes the reins. Their profound grasp on application techniques, chemical composition, layering, and more brings the envisioned design to life. When the paths of a gifted interior designer and a talented paint contractor converge, armed with a high-performance product, the result is a true fusion of art and science.

Within this omni-channel campaign, ten amazing design teams take center stage to highlight the unique viewpoints, artistry, and passion for color and shade that infuse every single project they undertake together. The Faces of Design campaign will be featured Nationally in the September/October 2023 issue of Luxe Interiors + Design, along with video, digital, and social across Luxe Interiors + Design platforms.

Said Kate Kelly Smith, EVP, Managing Director, Luxe Interiors + Design, “The Benjamin Moore Faces of Design partnership is perfectly aligned with our mission; championing the art of elevated living and inspiring our audience to connect with those who create it. We are proud to feature this year’s 21 incredible Interior Designers and talented Painting Contractors in custom photo and video shoots from across North America.”

“As we mark our second year partnering with Luxe on this program, we are proud to celebrate another group of trailblazing interior designers and painting contractors,” said Craig Bunting, Director of Customer Segments at Benjamin Moore. “The skills that these professionals hold individually are unmatched and when they come together, they transform the spaces in which we all live and work.”

Introducing the 2023 Faces of Design:

Marie Cloud + John Parker, Charlotte, NC

Michele Plachter + James Cervone, Philadelphia, PA

Jan Showers + Louis Gloria, Dallas, TX

O. Stephanie Beverly + Jessica Galloway, Cincinnati, OH

Kati Curtis + Jose Oceguera, New York, NY

Matt Donahoe + Erwin Herceg, Nashville, TN

Sarah Vaile + Jim Berardi and Mike Foley, Chicago, IL

Jamie Deck + Ference Schold, Vancouver, BC

Kristine Paige + Karlo Arellano, West Hollywood, CA

Peti Lau + John Fasano, Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY

About Luxe Interiors + Design, a SANDOW Design Group Publication

Luxe Interiors + Design is the largest residential architecture and design brand deeply rooted in major markets across the country. For more than 18 years, Luxe has been covering the design industry and connecting with the country’s leading home design professionals. It annually publishes 93 magazines across 14 regional editions, 2 seasonal editions and one National edition. Luxe reaches a highly discerning audience of affluent consumers, design professionals, and industry insiders. It boasts a rate base of 480,000 and a total audience of 5M+ across all print, digital and social media platforms. Luxe's team of 16 editors and 40 sales directors connects its audience of design enthusiasts with the leading home design professionals and companies nationwide. Through its prism of powerful content, stunning photography and stories that captivate, Luxe encourages readers to cultivate home as their greatest luxury.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world’s leading paint, color and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colors, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and more than 70 countries globally.

Media Contact: Laura Steele, lsteele@sandowdesign.com