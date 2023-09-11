Automotive Roof System Market Is Estimated to Be US$ 56.8 Billion By 2032 With a CAGR Of 5.4% during The Forecasted Period- By PMI

Covina, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive roof also called as top is the portion of automobile present on above the passenger compartment which help in protecting the occupants of vehicle from wind, sun, rain and other external elements.

Growing industrialization and automotive sector has contributed in market growth. Rising purchase of vehicles due to high disposable income has given positive impact on target market growth. Further, growing demand for premium vehicles and advancement in automotive sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in Automotive Roof System market growth.

Key Highlights:

In May 2023, Gabriel India, an auto component manufacturer collaborated with a Netherland-based company Infalfa Roof System to develop sunroofs for car manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra in India. Gabriel and Inalfa invested Rs 170 crore for new manufacturing facility with name ‘Inalfa Gabriel Sunroof Systems (IGSS) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Key players in the automotive roof system market include,

Webasto Group

Magna International Inc

Valmet Automotive Inc

Inteva Products, LLC

Covestro AG

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

AAS Automotive s.r.o.

CIE Automotive

ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile GmbH

Tata Group.

Automotive Roof System market accounted for US$ 32.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 56.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.4%. Automotive Roof System market is segmented based on Type, Material, Distribution Channel and Region.

Market segmentation:

By type, the global automotive roof system market is segmented into sunroof system, panorama roof system, solar roof system, multi-optional roof system, and convertible roof system.

By material, the global automotive roof system market is segmented into steel, aluminum, polycarbonate, and others. Others material sub-segment is bifurcated into vinyl and canvas.

By vehicle type, the global automotive roof system market is categorized into sedan, hatchback, and utility vehicle.

By distribution channel, the global automotive roof system market is classified into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

By region, Europe automotive roof system market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global automotive roof system t market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for passenger vehicles and inclination towards luxurious lifestyle in European countries. North America automotive roof system market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global automotive roof system market in the near future.

Analyst View:

Rising disposable income coupled with increased purchasing power of an individual has given rise in sale of vehicles such as cars and others which in turn has fueled the demand for market growth. Growing investment in lightweight vehicles and increased focus on innovative automotive components is anticipated to boost the demand for Automotive Roof System market growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Roof System Market: Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges:

Weight and Fuel Efficiency: Meeting stringent fuel efficiency standards while incorporating larger and heavier panoramic roofs and convertible systems presents engineering challenges.

Cost Constraints: Developing advanced roof systems with innovative features can be costly, and automakers must balance innovation with cost-effectiveness.

Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to safety regulations and emissions standards, especially when incorporating sunroofs and panoramic roofs, adds complexity and cost to roof system design.

Consumer Preferences: Rapidly changing consumer preferences for roof types (e.g., sunroof, moon roof, and panoramic roof) require automakers to offer a variety of options, which can be logistically challenging.

Opportunities:

Advanced Materials: Advancements in lightweight materials like carbon fiber and polycarbonates offer opportunities to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency.

Smart Roof Systems: Integration of smart technologies, such as electro chromic glass and solar panels, provides opportunities for energy generation and enhanced user experiences.

Electric and Autonomous Vehicles: The rise of electric and autonomous vehicles creates opportunities for innovative roof designs that cater to the unique needs of these vehicles.

Customization: Offering customizable roof options allows automakers to meet diverse consumer preferences, contributing to brand differentiation.

Emerging Markets: Expanding into emerging markets with growing automotive industries offers substantial growth potential for roof system manufacturers.

Automotive Roof System Market: FAQs

1. What are the different types of automotive roof systems?

Automotive roof systems include sunroofs, moon roofs, panoramic roofs, and convertible roofs, each with its own features and functionality.

2. How do roof systems impact vehicle safety?

Roof systems must comply with safety standards, and advanced materials and designs contribute to the structural integrity of vehicles in case of accidents.

3. Are electric vehicles (EVs) driving innovation in roof systems?

Yes, EVs often incorporate solar roofs for supplementary power generation, and innovative roof designs can enhance the overall efficiency of EVs.

4. What is the role of smart technology in automotive roof systems?

Smart roof systems can include features like electrochromic glass that adjusts transparency, as well as solar panels that contribute to vehicle power supply.

5. How are automotive roof systems evolving with autonomous vehicles?

Roof systems in autonomous vehicles may integrate sensors, cameras, and communication equipment while providing enhanced passenger experiences, as occupants may no longer need to focus on driving.

6. What are the environmental considerations in roof system design?

Manufacturers are exploring sustainable materials and designs to reduce the environmental impact of roof systems, such as using recyclable materials and minimizing waste during production.

7. How do automakers balance cost and innovation in roof system design?

Automakers strive to offer innovative roof features while maintaining affordability, often by offering different roof options at various trim levels.

8. Are there opportunities for roof system customization by consumers?

Yes, some automakers offer customization options, allowing consumers to choose their preferred roof type, color, and features to personalize their vehicles.

These FAQs provide insights into the automotive roof system market, addressing common questions about types, safety, technology, and sustainability in roof system design and manufacturing.

