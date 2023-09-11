Blue Diamond Resorts and West Indies School of Hospitality Forge Transformative Partnership

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an innovative initiative aimed at raising the standards of hospitality education across the Caribbean, Blue Diamond Resorts and the West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) have officially forged a strategic partnership. Starting in September 2023, this initiative will extend the benefits of a world-class learning program to members of the hotel management company and hospitality professionals, providing them with a valuable opportunity to enhance their skill sets.



“As the hospitality industry experiences rapid growth, attracting a rising number of travelers to the Caribbean’s highly sought-after destinations the need for skilled teams capable of providing exceptional vacation experiences has become more crucial than ever,” said Gaurav Sindhi, VP of Operations West Indies for Blue Diamond Resorts. “Our commitment to ongoing innovation, as exemplified by recent enhancements to our Diamond Club™ and Star Class™ room categories, hinges on the foundation of exceptional service. This partnership extends to nurturing Caribbean growth and empowering our staff.”

“Blue Diamond Resorts’ commitment to enhancing access to education for its team members, as well as other hospitality workers throughout the region, speaks volumes about the brand’s dedication to its guests but also to the thousands of Caribbean individuals employed in the hospitality industry,” said Barry Collymore, Executive Chairman of Mount Cinnamon Resort and Founder of WISH. “We are focused on building peoples’ skills and setting a very high-quality Caribbean standard that honors the Caribbean; whether that be allowing our natural friendliness to be part of our service ethos, or celebrating the rich produce available across each island,” he added.

The program will provide international training and certification for both Caribbean citizens and global students aspiring to study in the Caribbean. This collaboration leverages WISH’s acclaimed educational curriculum through their platform and harnesses Blue Diamond Resorts’ all-inclusive hospitality expertise to enrich leadership and service training within the tourism sector. Courses span a wide breadth of topics, from Hospitality Management and Strategic Hospitality Marketing, to Analyzing Climate Change and the Global Food and Beverage System.

Established in 2021, the West Indies School of Hospitality has swiftly risen as a notable institution in hospitality education. Through its partnership with eCornell University and The Culinary Institute of America, it delivers a comprehensive curriculum with over 1,000 lessons via its On Demand platform. Building on its achievement of awarding over 1,000 scholarships to hospitality workers in 2022, WISH envisions a substantial increase in impact through this innovative partnership with Blue Diamond Resorts.

The collaboration between WISH and the renowned all-inclusive resort company sets the stage for an exceptional era of training and instruction in hospitality, propelling the Caribbean to a prominent position in global service and guest experiences.

For more information about the West Indies School of Hospitality and Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com or www.wishgrenada.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you’re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About West Indies School of Hospitality

The West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) was founded in 2021 by Barry Collymore and Danny Fakhre. The West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) aims to create learning paths for Caribbean people in the Hospitality and Service Industries. WISH believes that this will lead to the creation of a more empowered, confident, and efficient workforce. This investment in the people of the Caribbean will no doubt lead to a more competitive Caribbean destination.

Through a unique agreement with eCornell, and the Culinary Institute of America, WISH provides thousands of scholarships every year in the field of Hospitality. WISH is funded through the patronage of its partners: Blue Diamond Resorts and Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort. WISH also has a partnership agreement aimed at increasing access, with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Educational Foundation.