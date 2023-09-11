BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq – TWNK), Avantax, Inc. (Nasdaq – AVTA), Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (Nasdaq - THRN), Abcam plc (Nasdaq - ABCM)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq – TWNK)

Under the terms of the Agreement, Hostess will be acquired by The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE - SJM). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hostess shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. common stock (valued at $4.25 as of September 8, 2023) for each share of Hostess common stock. This represents a transaction value of approximately $5.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Hostess Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether The J.M. Smucker Co.is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hostess-brands-inc-nasdaq-twnk/.

Avantax, Inc. (Nasdaq – AVTA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Avantax will be acquired by Cetera Financial Group (“Cetera”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of shares of Avantax common stock will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Avantax they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Avantax Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Cetera is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $30.23 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/avantax-inc-nasdaq-avta/.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (Nasdaq - THRN)

Under the terms of the Agreement, Thorne will be acquired by L Catterton for $10.20 per share in cash for each share of Thorne. The investigation concerns whether the Thorne Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether L Catterton is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/thorne-healthtech-inc-nasdaq-thrn/.

Abcam plc (Nasdaq - ABCM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam will be acquired by Danaher Corporation (“Danaher”) (NYSE - DHR) for $24.00 per share in cash for each share of Abcam. The investigation concerns whether the Abcam Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Danaher is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/abcam-plc-nasdaq-abcm/.

